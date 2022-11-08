ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal

By DON THOMPSON
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Vonm_0j2JHo6100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later.

German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under a court complaint and settlement agreement, both filed Monday. A judge will need to sign off on the settlement.

Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler installed "defeat devices" in nearly 100,000 diesel passenger vehicles sold in California, the state said previously. The devices made it seem like the vehicles were meeting emissions requirements as they were undergoing testing, but on the road they actually polluted at many times the legal limit.

The settlement stems from some Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles sold in the U.S. from model year 2016 and earlier.

The complaint filed Monday said Bosch knew or should have known that the automakers were violating environmental and consumer protection laws, and that Bosch broke consumer protection laws through its marketing of Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler vehicles and its own diesel components.

“Bosch violated consumer trust when it gave Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler the technology they needed to skirt state and federal emissions tests,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in announcing the settlement.

The Air Resources Board's executive officer, Steven Cliff, said the company's technology "was at the heart of the automobile emissions cheating scandals at Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler and that has led directly to increased emissions and unhealthful air, especially in neighborhoods suffering from persistent air pollution.”

Bosch said in a statement that it “neither acknowledges the validity of the claims ... nor does it concede any liability.” But it said its “robust compliance systems, as well as its full cooperation” aided the settlement. It also said that since 2015, the company's “already existing extensive compliance policies and procedures have been substantially enhanced.”

Aside from the $25 million, the settlement requires Bosch to make changes in its policies and procedures and to tell state officials if it discovers that a manufacturer will use or has used cheating technology.

California previously settled with Volkswagen for nearly $1.5 billion in environmental mitigation payments, investments in zero-emissions technology and other damages. The company also was required to buy back at least 85% of affected vehicles or make emissions modifications on those vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler paid more than $78 million and similarly was required to bring at least 85% of the affected vehicles into compliance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as...
OREGON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX — (AP) — Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New York emerges as exception to strong election for Dems

While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Why Arizona election results are taking days

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued Thursday as officials continued to tally votes cast in Maricopa County and across the state in outstanding races for Senate and governor. Arizona's votes are announced in waves and...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada's closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that's not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona rejects legalizing marijuana; Maryland approves

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest

ATLANTA — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy