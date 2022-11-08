ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder, LA

KPLC TV

Sports Persons of the Week - College Signees

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - National Signing Day is a big one in the world of college athletics as high school student athletes from all over the nation make their college decisions official by signing their National Letter of Intent, and in Southwest Louisiana, that is no different. There are a total of 34 different student athletes from 10 different high schools around SWLA who have signed/will sign, or verbally committed over the past two weeks.
LAFAYETTE, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Best Lafayette Restaurants | 7 Must-Try Restaurants in Lafayette LA

Food is an intricate part of Cajun culture. Food in Louisiana is almost a religion. That’s why you hear onions, bell peppers, and celery referred to as “The Trinity.” Here are a few of my favorite Lafayette restaurants. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Lafayette Restaurants. Café...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kaplantoday.com

Loggers prayed as fervently as farmers

In the late 1800s, before narrow-gauge railroads crisscrossed the piney woods of southwest Louisiana, loggers prayed just as fervently as farmers for just the right amount of rain. It wasn’t because they wanted the trees to grow. It was so that they could get their logs to the sawmills.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Rosepine High School hosts Signing Day for two student-athletes

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) -After back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022, two seniors from Rosepine, Jake Smith and Grant Ducote signed letters of intent to go play baseball at the collegiate level on Wednesday. Smith will be going to Louisiana Tech where he will be playing second base, third base, and short stop. Ducote will be headed to LSU Eunice where he will be playing third base and center field.
ROSEPINE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral

Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
FERRIDAY, LA
KPLC TV

Three from Iowa announce intentions to play college softball

Iowa, LA (KPLC) -Three student-athletes at Iowa High School signed letters of intent to play college softball on Wednesday. Kylie Boudreaux and Kamryn Howard are headed to LSU-Eunice, while Kamryn Broussard is going to Grambling State University. Boudreaux will be playing as an outfielder for the Bengals while Howard will be playing as a catcher. Broussard will play for the Tigers as an outfielder.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

New faces coming to SWLA school boards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana. We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday. Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board. In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 9, 2022. Levar Damond Toussain Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug. Jonathan K. Jenkins, 38, Gretna: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Miss Taylor Elizabeth Baudoin becomes Mrs. Chance Michael Desormeaux

Miss Taylor Elizabeth Baudoin of Abbeville and Mr. Chance Michael Desormeaux of Henry were united in Holy Matrimony during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony November 5, 2022, at L’Eglise in Abbeville. Officiating the ceremony was the couple’s minister, Wayne Cook. The bride is the daughter of Mark and Nanette...
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Spotlight: Academic scholarship deadline

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Each year, McNeese State University awards more than $6 million in scholarships to students with outstanding academic qualifications. John Bridges spoke with the director of the office of scholarships at McNeese, Ralynn Castete about the upcoming deadline for incoming freshmen to apply for those scholarships.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

VPSO looking for missing Leesville man

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man. Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being. If you have any...
LEESVILLE, LA

