Democratic map may be election’s big winner
The new congressional map drawn by Democrats was tested for the first time Tuesday and it held. The map made nine Democratic districts and nine Democrats won. It also appeared to hold for the odd man out; thanks to that map, incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski lost. His district had 12,000 more Democrats than Republicans before the map; on Tuesday it had 16,800 more Republicans than Democrats.
Voters in 11 districts asked to approve major spending on schools
New Jersey voters aren’t just being asked to choose members of Congress on the ballot Tuesday. In nearly a dozen districts, voters will decide whether to approve hundreds of millions of dollars for proposed school improvements, with plans ranging from new heating and air conditioning systems to permanently boosting the local tax levy to hire more teachers and staff.
‘Now we have to deliver,’ Kim says, as he returns to Congress
Congressman for 3rd District faced the well-financed Republican Bob Healey. Incumbent Andy Kim showed off his political aptitude Tuesday night, handily winning his race against Republican challenger Bob Healey in the 3rd Congressional District, though Healey had more money backing his candidacy and as pundits projected the election would tighten.
