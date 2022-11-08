ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday, snow chance ahead

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm system pushes into Colorado on Thursday.

Weather tonight: Clear, breezy

Monday night will be dry across the state with mostly clear skies. If you are waking up early to watch the total lunar eclipse that peaks around 4 a.m. the temperatures will be in the 40s.

Winds will be breezy early Tuesday morning, especially in areas west of Interstate 25. Denver’s morning low temperature will drop around 41 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Fire weather warning

High temperatures will hit the 70s Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and dry conditions.

When Denver residents can see the upcoming total lunar eclipse

A fire weather warning has been issued for areas southeast of Denver where there will be wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Thursday

Wednesday will stay breezy and dry with a high temperature of around 67 degrees. Clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front gets closer.

A cold front will push in on Thursday, cooling high temperatures into the 40s. Denver and the Front Range have a 30% chance for light snowfall Thursday morning.

If snow accumulates on the Front Range, totals will likely stay under an inch. Dry weather will move back in by Thursday afternoon.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers with 3 to 8 inches of accumulation on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay chilly through the weekend and into next week. Dry weather will stay in the forecast Friday and through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

