Top stars, best performances this week in Georgia high school football

Jordan Triplet, Frederica Academy

Triplet arguably had one of the, if not the best rushing performance of the season. He had a season high 41 carries that led to a season high 413 yards, that led to another season high six touchdowns.

Khyair Spain, Parkview

Spain took 27 carries for 222 yards to help Parkview upset Grayson.

Taeo Todd, Troup County

Todd had a heroic effort in attempt to preserve Troup County’s undefeated season. He threw for 187 yards with two passing touchdowns and 269 yards (a season high) and three touchdowns on the ground.

Noah Dixon, Troup County

Dixon had season highs with six catches, 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Hayden Clark, Mill Creek

In limited playing time, Clark only threw the ball 12 times and ended with four touchdown passes.

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

Philo completed a season high 26 passes for another season high 500 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to their ninth straight win.

Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian

The senior receiver hauled in seven catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta

In a hard-fought game versus Roswell, Guthrie threw for 280 yards and three total touchdowns.

Nykahi Davenport, Roswell

Davenport carried Roswell to a big-time victory over Alpharetta. He took 16 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Christopher Elko, Roswell

Elko had a season-high catches and two receiving touchdowns with 105 yards.

Scott Moskowitz, Milton

Moskowitz took full advantage of the opportunity and took 19 caries for 167 yards and a touchdown to help Milton give Lambert its first loss on the season.

Tate Morris, McIntosh

Morris was the offense for McIntosh in the win over Harris County. He threw for 178 yards and ran for 92 and scored all three touchdowns for his team.

Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs

In a season where Hart balled out all year, he arguably had his best game on Friday. He threw for a season high 407 yards and five touchdowns.

Ayden Smith, Lithia Springs

Smith balled out versus Mays, catching eight passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Antwann Hill Jr., Houston County

Houston County defeated Veterans 70-21 and Hill Jr. contributed with 309 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Printess Air Noland, Langston Hughes

Air Noland threw for a season high 410 yards in a big win over Paulding County and tied his season high with five passing touchdowns.

Jekail Middlebrook, Langston Hughes

After coming off a 200-yard performance, Middlebrook matched it last week with seven carries for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian

Brodnax went for a couple season highs in the 47-13 win over Fayette County. He threw for 414 yards with five touchdowns.

Carter Hayes, First Presbyterian Day

Hayes balled out again with his seventh game of over 100 receiving yards and his fourth game of over 150 yards. He hauled in 10 of his targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Devon Green, Lithia Springs

Green has now had back-to-back big-time performances, last week he had 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Dakari Anderson, Perry

Anderson has been big in Perry’s nine-game win streak, and he was big again in the 34-0 win over West Laurens. He had nine catches for the third straight game and went for 149 yards and two touchdowns.