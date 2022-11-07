Read full article on original website
NJ election results: Two legislative races decided
Voters in two legislative districts had special races on their ballot. Democrat Renee Burgess was elected to fill the seat of former state Sen. Ron Rice (D-Essex), who retired in August amid health issues. Rice was the longest-serving Black lawmaker in state history, spending 35 years representing his district. Burgess is the former president of Irvington City Council.
Not many in NJ want Murphy or Christie to run for president, poll finds
After the midterm elections, political insiders are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential campaign season. A new Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll finds New Jersey residents don’t want either current Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy or former Republican Gov. Chris Christie to try to become president. Some 50% of Democrats...
NJ midterms 2022: In 3rd District, Kim and Healey keep up appeals to voters
Analysts say the race has been tightening in Healey’s favor. Two-term Democratic Rep. Andy Kim is in a tight race in the 3rd District against Republican candidate Bob Healey. For most of the election cycle, political forecasters called the race a “likely” win for Kim. But Healey gained momentum at a key moment; last week the Cook Political Report downgraded the race to “lean” Democratic. A political group funded largely by Healey’s mother has spent millions on the race and that may make all the difference.
NJ midterms 2022: On easy Election Day, officials hope for good turnout
But problems were reported with voting machines in Mercer County. For the most part, it’s been an easy Election Day across New Jersey. Union County election officials are hoping for a good voter turnout. By midday, the turnout at the polls there was over 15%. Many residents are also choosing other options like sending their ballots in the mail or placing them in drop boxes.
NJ midterms 2022: Delayed results expected for Trenton’s mayoral race
Mercer County voting machine glitch could slow results for rancorous race. The top of the ticket is being dominated by Congress but the future of New Jersey’s capital city is also on the ballot. Races for mayor and a handful of council seats will determine the political fate of Trenton for the next few years.
NJ midterms 2022: Steady turnout in Kean’s home territory
Republican Tom Kean Jr. takes third shot at 7th District seat. A steady stream of voters turned out Tuesday in Westfield. It’s the home of Tom Kean Jr., the Republican challenger in the 7th Congressional District race. It’s a tight contest between Kean and Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski.
NJ midterms 2022: Malinowski campaigns down to the wire
Volunteers spent Election Day canvassing for under-pressure Democratic congressman. Early on Election Day, Rep. Tom Malinowski was at his headquarters, where he addressed an energized group of canvassers heading out to try to squeeze every last vote out of the 7th Congressional District that now has 18,000 more Republicans than Democrats. It is going to be a tough challenge for Malinowski to hold onto his seat, but he said he was optimistic.
Business Report: Online gambling, settlement over data breaches, improving Camden transport
Legislation is needed to keep online casino gambling going through 2033. New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would legalize online casino gambling for another ten years. Renewal legislation must be adopted before next November to ensure online casino gambling can continue uninterrupted in New Jersey through 2033. NJ Spotlight’s John Reitmeyer reports the bipartisan legislation has a two-fold benefit for New Jersey. But as the bill advances, some concerns have been raised about increasing rates of gambling addiction in the state. You can find out more by reading John’s article here.
