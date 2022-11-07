Legislation is needed to keep online casino gambling going through 2033. New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would legalize online casino gambling for another ten years. Renewal legislation must be adopted before next November to ensure online casino gambling can continue uninterrupted in New Jersey through 2033. NJ Spotlight’s John Reitmeyer reports the bipartisan legislation has a two-fold benefit for New Jersey. But as the bill advances, some concerns have been raised about increasing rates of gambling addiction in the state. You can find out more by reading John’s article here.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO