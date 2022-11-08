ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three teens wanted in relation to various brush fires in St. Albans, West Virginia

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The St. Albans Fire Marshal is looking for persons of interest in a brush fire near the railroad tracks above the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue. The suspects also are wanted in relation to several smaller fires in the 2000 block of Wilson Avenue around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses say three juveniles were seen in the area beside the railroad tracks just minutes before the fires. After the fires started, witnesses saw the group leaving the area and traveling west on the tracks, the Fire Marshal says.

Arson investigation active after Ohio fire departments battle over 15 brush fires

The three juveniles are believed to be around the ages of 14 through 16, weighing around 110 pounds, with unkept hair shorter than shoulder length, and wearing black shirts.

The Fire Marshal asks anyone with information to contact Lt. Collins at (304) 382-6850 via text message or voice call. Tips can also be submitted online .

