Police: Paul man chased neighbors with machete and garden hoe
PAUL — A local man was arrested after police said he chased a neighbor with a machete. Matilde J. Centeno-Rojas, 65, is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault. Centeno-Rojas has pleaded not guilty and a preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court, according to court documents. ...
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho state police are investigating a vehicle collision in Jerome this afternoon that sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars. The crash took place at the intersection of North Lincoln and 8th Street in Jerome. According to the Jerome Police Department, they...
Pursuit Ends In Crash in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department arrested an individual after fleeing from officers this afternoon and crashing a vehicle. The incident happened sometime before 3 p.m. on the corner of 8th and North Lincoln in Jerome where the suspect vehicle crashed after running from police. According to Jerome Police, officers had responded to an earlier 911 call for help and was given a description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect has been booked into the Jerome County Jail on multiple charges. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
Man Sentenced for 2021 Twin Falls Stabbing and Robbery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has been sentenced to minimum of five years in prison on multiple charges including aggravated battery for a 2021 stabbing in Twin Falls. According to court records, Jacob Bowen was sentenced on October 24, following a jury trial during the summer that found him guilty of aggravated battery, robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Twin Falls Police responded to an apartment on Meadow View Lane on January 1, 2021 for a report of a man that had been beaten and stabbed. The victim said two men, one of them Bowen, began beating him with a hammer. The victim's girlfriend who was also there told the men to grab his wallet because he had just gotten paid. Once the men left the victim went to a neighbor's for help and discovered he'd been stabbed and his wallet was missing. Police wrote in charging documents the victim was treated for stab wounds on his back, facial injuries, and lacerations to the back of the head. Bowen was sentenced to a minimum of five years, 10 years indeterminant, for the aggravated battery charge, a minimum of five years for robbery, 10 years indeterminant, a minimum of five years for the burglary, and five years for the aggravated assault. All charges are to run at the same time.
Twin Falls Woman Struck By Truck on Interstate 84
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a semi-truck while walking along the interstate in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the woman had parked her Subaru Crosstrek near milepost 171, west of the U.S. 93 and I84 interchange, in the westbound lane and began walking when a semi-truck hit her at around 2:55 p.m. The crash blocked traffic for a little more than an hour. The incident remains under investigation.
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m., east of Jerome, Idaho. A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171, in Jerome County. The driver, a 28 year old...
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
Here’s How Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week
A humanitarian aid collection drive will be taking place this week in Southern Idaho to gather items to send to Ukraine. Items needed include food, clothes, baby items, hygiene products, and money. Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week. The humanitarian aid collection drive is happening in Twin...
Twin Falls Sees Increase in Vandalism During 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls has seen a noticeable increase of vandalism to both public and private property in just the last year. City Spokesman Josh Palmer said the problem seems to have increased exponentially in the last five years but, just this last year city maintenance crews have seen a considerable uptick in damage to public and some private spaces, "We don't know exactly why. There's certain asumptions, population growth being one of them. We have significantly larger number of visitors who are coming to Twin Falls too, we know that. Also brings more people to the area that may cause vandalism." Palmer said graffiti is the most visible of the damage and credits Twin Falls County Work crews with responding quickly to remove it. More substantial and costly damage has been done to park facilities like public restrooms.
Jerome Police And Fire Department Face Off In Sock Challenge For Kids
The Jerome Police Department has decided to challenge Jerome Fire and the community to a sock collection challenge. It is going to be epic! The plan is to collect as many youth socks as they can so they can be donated and distributed to children in need around the area.
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning in January, the City of Twin Falls will be transferring the responsibility of utility fees to the landlord, instead of the tenant for rental properties within the city. This is something that they had been looking at for years because the city was...
Local and state election results available
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election results are trickling in Tuesday night and throughout the early morning hours of Wednesday. Visit the Election headquarters for the major races and issues.
Discrepancies found in Jerome County unofficial election results
JEROME COUNTY, Ida. — Jerome County elections staff found a series of discrepancies in the unofficial election results released to the public, impacting the outcome of one race. In a press release, the Secretary of State's Office says the issues were on ballot counts from the central tabulator, and...
How Not to Apply for a Job in Twin Falls
Over the last few weeks, I have seen a few people posting on local chats and rants and raves pages looking for jobs, and their approach is one you want to avoid. Putting an ad on a local Facebook page isn't a terrible idea, but the odds of finding a job are low this way. While it doesn't hurt to try this route, make sure to be smart in what you post. When putting in the desired salary, you are limiting yourself from the get-go. Putting limited scheduling, while it is nice to be honest, makes you lower on the candidate list, when others may have a more open schedule. Most importantly, do no admit you will fail a drug test, as not many places will hire you, knowing you are breaking the law and unable to pass a mandatory drug test if their company requires it.
Filer Gun Show Returning this Month to the Magic Valley
The weather is dropping, the leaves are falling, and hunting season is in full swing in Idaho. While many have already gotten a tag or gone out a few times, others are still waiting for their first hunt of the season. It can be due to schedule, other priorities, or maybe you need some new equipment like a new gun. Even if you don't need a new one or don't hunt, living in Idaho it is always good to own a gun and to see what is available out there. If you enjoy talking guns and shopping for them you are in luck as the Filer Gun Show is returning.
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
Buhl Firefighter Returns Home After Horrible Crash And Months In The Hospital
#NebekerStrong. The Buhl Firefighter who was struck while driving his motorcycle and spent months in the hospital, has returned home. For a long time it was unclear if Jared was even going to survive, now he is home recovering with his loving family. We have been following Jared Nebeker's story...
Perrine Bridge Will Get New Lights, Expect Lane Closures
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Perrine Bridge will get new upgraded lighting next week that will force the closure of some lanes while crews work. The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will install the new lighting November 17, Thursday, after 9 p.m and close one lane of traffic on the side they are working on at the given time. Work should only take one night according to ITD officials. “These new luminaires have an improved design that will extend their life expectancy,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer stated. “We are upgrading multiple lights this year and will continue to address other areas in South-central Idaho with future projects.” ITD said the project is among a number of other projects addressing structures and parts of the area highway system.
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
