Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will win reelection, defeating John Dennis, CNN projects
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will win reelection, CNN projects, defeating her GOP opponent in the midterm race.
Vice President Harris Called Abbott an Absolute Dereliction of Duty
Over the past month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent more than 100 migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. The Vice President was on Late Night with Seth Meyers and she said Abbott’s act was a dereliction of duty.
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain: Biden wanted to 'issue one final warning' with speech on democracy
Ron Klain said Thursday during an appearance on "Morning Joe" that President Biden wanted to "issue one final warning" with his speech on democracy.
Nancy Pelosi rejects poll on voters' priorities to MSNBC's Mitchell, defends 'spectacular' Biden record
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden after MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked her about members of her own party calling for new leadership.
CNN Exclusive: New footage shows congressional leadership at Fort McNair on January 6, scrambling to save the US Capitol
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election.
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
CNN panelist predicts 'bad night,' says Democrats didn't 'listen' to voters throughout the election
Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Hilary Rosen said Sunday that she was "not happy" with the Democratic Party and insisted they didn't listen to voters in these elections. "I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy. I just think that we did not listen to voters in this...
Klobuchar asked if it was a mistake for Democrats to boost election denier. Hear her response
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins CNN's Dana Bash to discuss whether Democrats made a mistake by boosting New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc during the Republican primary.
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
‘Somebody’s going to die’: Democrats warn of political violence after Paul Pelosi attack
Dire warnings after hammer assault on speaker’s husband and amid concern that security does not adequately reflect threats
Trump calls Pelosi an ‘animal’ for impeaching him
Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice. Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal.
Biden administration braces for House, Senate losses
CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Batiste to discuss the Biden administration's plans if Democrats lose control of the House and Senate after Election Day.
Biden’s Rhetoric Threatens the Republic
The only good thing about this speech is that it didn’t have a color scheme out of V for Vendetta and didn’t feature Marines in the background. Whoever runs these things at least learned from that attempt at looking like Biden was about to declare martial law, suspend habeas corpus and make everyone read Gender Queer and How To Be An Anti-Racist at gunpoint in a gulag.
As midterm count drags on, focus shifts to 2024 White House race
Control of the US Congress hung in the balance on Thursday as ballot-counting dragged on and attention shifted to the next big election -- the 2024 presidential race -- and whether Americans could see a Joe Biden-Donald Trump re-match. The 76-year-old Trump has promised a "very big announcement" in Florida on Tuesday that is expected to be the launch of his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Count continues in Nevada and Arizona. What we know about remaining races: live updates
Control of the House and Senate is still up for grabs as officials tabulate votes in states hosting crucial Senate, governor and House races.
Georgia election – live: Democrats pour $7m into Warnock v Walker Senate runoff
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff election in December, as neither candidate was able to secure enough votes for a full win under state law.Having won a shock victory for the Democrats in 2020, Mr Warnock is looking to prevent his Senate seat from being ripped away by the Republican Mr Walker.Mr Warnock won his seat in a second round in 2021, held the day before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Hoping to disrupt Mr Warnock’s goal of a six-year term is Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman...
Full Panel: Immigration could be ‘first bill’ for Biden with a ‘split Congress’
Mark Murray, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Rich Lowry discuss possible scenarios for the midterm elections and how Democrats in Congress and the Biden White House could respond to a Republican House majority.Nov. 8, 2022.
