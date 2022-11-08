Read full article on original website
Man arrested for exposing himself on flight from New York to Detroit Metro Airport
According an airport spokesperson, the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department was alerted about the incident involving a man on a JetBlue flight from New York that arrived at DTW in Romulus a little past 4:30 p.m.
Man arrested after exposing himself on flight to Detroit, authorities say
(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself while on a flight to Detroit on Monday.Officials say the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a call about man exposing himself on a JetBlue flight from New York. Police responded and took the man into custody.Airport officials say the case was handed over to the FBI for investigation.No additional information has been released at this time.
Armed woman shot, killed by Detroit police during mental health crisis
A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Detroit’s west side Thursday night, police said.
WANTED: Gunman who shot two people inside Sweet Soul Bistro in Detroit
Detroit Police detectives are searching for a suspect who opened fire inside a restaurant, wounding two people. Can anyone help investigators identify him?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police find man dead inside car that crashed into garage after being targeted by gunfire
DETROIT – Detroit police said they found a man dead inside a car that had crashed into a garage after being targeted by gunfire. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 10) in the 20100 block of Ardmore Street on the city’s west side. Officials said they...
fox2detroit.com
Driver who ingested weed, possessed firearm without license caught going 91 in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was arrested after police said he was speeding and under the influence of marijuana. Michigan State Police patrolling the highways in Metro Detroit stopped a vehicle after flagging it for going 91 mph on I-94 in Roseville. After getting in contact with...
2 face charges after raids in Roseville, Detroit for dealing drugs to surrounding communities: cops
Two alleged drug dealers are facing charges after a pair of narcotics task force raids in Roseville in Detroit. Police seized various drugs along with guns at two homes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: ‘Reckless’ pickup truck driver crashes into back of car stopped in I-94 traffic -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say. Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How PlayStation box in Novi helped feds seize enough fentanyl ‘to kill entire population of Michigan’
NOVI, Mich. – FBI agents broke down how they used a PlayStation box to track down a drug stash in Novi that led to the seizure of enough fentanyl “to kill the entire population of Michigan.”. Officials said this case dates back to July 2017, when agents with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police shoot, kill woman suffering mental health crisis on city’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer shot and killed a woman who was suffering a mental health crisis on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Meyers Road and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. Officials say Detroit police were called to the neighborhood of a woman with a...
Detroit News
Four men killed Wayne County jail officer after argument, prosecutor says
Detroit — An off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was shot and killed after an argument with at least four men, all of whom are charged with the deputy's slaying, according to prosecutors. Malikk Williams, Gregory Freeman, Christion White and Kevin White all were bound over Thursday to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old student charged for allegedly bringing loaded gun to Roseville High School
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 16-year-old Macomb County student faces a felony charge after bringing a loaded weapon to school. The student was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced the charges Thursday, stating the student was charged as a juvenile with one...
The Oakland Press
Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac
A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
Mich. Man Allegedly Broke into Ex's Home, Filmed Himself Torturing Her Yorkshire Terrier Mix
A Michigan man is accused of filming himself torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog as part of a campaign of abuse and harassment against the woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, is charged with multiple offenses including killing/torturing of animals and second-degree home...
Michigan State Police warn of Wednesday crackdown on I-696 in Macomb County
Michigan State Police have announced they will have extra patrols out on the I-696 beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Troopers will focus on the stretch of I-696 between Dequindre Road and I-94 in Macomb County.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Missing woman left job, boyfriend, Sterling Heights home behind with no notice
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a missing woman left her job, home, and boyfriend behind suddenly last month. Alexandria 'Lexie' Gorman is from Gaylord but has been staying in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last heard from Oct. 16. Her social media accounts have been deactivated, and her phone goes to voicemail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th person arrested after local Facebook celebrity killed during live stream in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a local Facebook celebrity who was shot and killed in Ypsilanti Township after an argument with commenters during a live stream. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. June 28 in the 1000 block...
Anonymous person finds $2,500 in lost wallet, turns it in to Wyandotte police – What would you do?
Police in Wyandotte are praising a person who found a wallet with a small fortune inside and turned it in to police. Police say there are “still great people out there.”
