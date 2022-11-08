ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after exposing himself on flight to Detroit, authorities say

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself while on a flight to Detroit on Monday.Officials say the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a call about man exposing himself on a JetBlue flight from New York. Police responded and took the man into custody.Airport officials say the case was handed over to the FBI for investigation.No additional information has been released at this time.
The Oakland Press

Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac

A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
