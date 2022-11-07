ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCCI.com

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate

Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
KCCI.com

Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott victorious in Senate District 14

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite a big win overall for Iowa Republicans, a key member of the Iowa Senate will likely lose his seat. Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott is projected by the AP to take Senate District 14 from current Republican Senate President Jack Chapman. Unofficial results from the...
The Independent

Trump claims he used the FBI to help DeSantis win 2018 election – prompting calls for investigation

Donald Trump has claimed that he used the FBI and US attorneys to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 election to become governor of Florida – prompting calls for an “immediate investigation” into the close race.The former president launched a scathing attack on Mr DeSantis in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday where he branded his GOP rival an “average Republican governor with great public relations” who was “politically dead” until he helped turn his fortunes around.In the rambling statement, Mr Trump made the controversial claim that he “sent the FBI” to interfere in Florida’s 2018...
KLST/KSAN

Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter

Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
KCCI.com

US Sen. Chuck Grassley wins reelection

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's longest-serving U.S. senator has won another term in office after defeating DemocratMichael Franken in Tuesday's general election. If you don't see results above, click here. Republican Chuck Grassley will serve an eighth term. The AP projected Grassley as the winner at 10:03 p.m. View...
