KCCI.com
Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate
Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
KCCI.com
Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott victorious in Senate District 14
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite a big win overall for Iowa Republicans, a key member of the Iowa Senate will likely lose his seat. Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott is projected by the AP to take Senate District 14 from current Republican Senate President Jack Chapman. Unofficial results from the...
KCCI.com
As midterm results continue to come in, here's the balance of power status in the House and Senate
Two days after the final polls closed on Election Night, control of Congress is still yet to be determined. The battle for the Senate has come down to three races, though if Democrats pull out victories in Nevada and Arizona, Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff could be a victory lap. Meanwhile,...
Trump claims he used the FBI to help DeSantis win 2018 election – prompting calls for investigation
Donald Trump has claimed that he used the FBI and US attorneys to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 election to become governor of Florida – prompting calls for an “immediate investigation” into the close race.The former president launched a scathing attack on Mr DeSantis in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday where he branded his GOP rival an “average Republican governor with great public relations” who was “politically dead” until he helped turn his fortunes around.In the rambling statement, Mr Trump made the controversial claim that he “sent the FBI” to interfere in Florida’s 2018...
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
KCCI.com
New foreign efforts underway to meddle in 2022 elections, cyber security experts say
WASHINGTON — U.S. Homeland Security authorities are seeing new foreign influence activity this Election Day, as voting rights advocates spot a domestic disinformation effort pushing the baseless claim that any votes counted after Tuesday are fraudulent or evidence of corruption. In truth, there is no Election Day deadline for...
KCCI.com
US Sen. Chuck Grassley wins reelection
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's longest-serving U.S. senator has won another term in office after defeating DemocratMichael Franken in Tuesday's general election. If you don't see results above, click here. Republican Chuck Grassley will serve an eighth term. The AP projected Grassley as the winner at 10:03 p.m. View...
