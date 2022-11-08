ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii 2022 midterm election results

Hawaii voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for governor, one Senate seat, two House of Representatives seats and the state legislature. Polls close at 1 a.m. ET on Nov. 9.

Hawaii moved to a universal mail-in system even before the coronavirus pandemic, maintaining it during following election s. Early in-person voting options opened in the state started on October 25 and ended on Monday.

Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona, a Republican, and current Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, are vying to be the Aloha State’s new governor, while outgoing Gov. David Ige has been term limited.

Hawaii has one open seat in the U.S. House, following current Rep. Kai Kahele’s unsuccessful run for governor in the Democratic primary. Democrat Jill Tokuda is facing little GOP competition from her opponent, Republican Joe Akana, for the seat.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are also safely running for reelection.

Hawaii is largely left leaning, with its governor, U.S. senator and U.S. representatives all Democrats. In the 2008 and 2012 general election, Barack Obama, who was born there, won over 70 percent of the vote in Hawaii. In 2016, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders handily won the state's party-run caucus, walking away with nearly 70% of the vote.

Hawaii has had the lowest voter turnout of all 50 states for the past few elections.

Only 44.5 percent of the state’s population participated in general election voting in 2012, and 42% turned out in 2016. Mail-in voting seems to have made an impact on participation, however. During the 2020 election, after Gov. David Ige signed a bill that would require ballots to be mailed to all eligible voters starting with the 2020 primary election, 58% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the general election.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

