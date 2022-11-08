ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

What you need to know before heading to the polls in Missouri

By Dave Thomas, Brooklynn Norris
 3 days ago

MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 a.m. according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website . The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close you have a right to cast your ballot.

You can double-check that you are registered to vote in Missouri as well as your polling place by following this link HERE .

Sample ballots for the November 2022 Missouri election

You must bring a valid form of ID.

Acceptable Forms of ID include :

  • A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;
  • A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;
  • A nonexpired United States passport; or
  • Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

*If the driver or non-driver license has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

For more information on day-of provisional voting , follow this link HERE .

To view candidates and issues for your area follow this link HERE .

Comments / 11

me
3d ago

You show polls open at 6am and close at 7 am. You need a proof reader. It should say closes at 7pm not 7 am.

8
me
3d ago

3
