What you need to know before heading to the polls in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 a.m. according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website . The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close you have a right to cast your ballot.
You can double-check that you are registered to vote in Missouri as well as your polling place by following this link HERE .Sample ballots for the November 2022 Missouri election
You must bring a valid form of ID.
Acceptable Forms of ID include :
- A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;
- A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;
- A nonexpired United States passport; or
- Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.
*If the driver or non-driver license has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.
For more information on day-of provisional voting , follow this link HERE .
To view candidates and issues for your area follow this link HERE .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 11