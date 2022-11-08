Read full article on original website
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
local21news.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
WGAL
Shipment of diapers from York County distributed to families for free
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A shipment of thousands of diapers has arrived in Dillsburg, York County to be distributed to families in the Susquehanna Valley, all for free. At New Hope Ministries, diapers are one of the most requested items from families, but also one of the most expensive.
Lancaster woman convicted of rioting outside police station in 2020
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster city woman was convicted on Wednesday for her role in riots that took place at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station from Sept. 13 through the 14 of 2020. Jessica M. Lopez, 34, of the 400 block of E. Marion Street, was found...
WGAL
Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
Human Trafficking and Healthcare | The Truth About Trafficking in Central Pa.
YORK, Pa. — From the immediate physical and emotional healthcare concerns to the longer-term mental health and substance use issues, human trafficking survivors often need a complex array of health care services. Health issues can include sexually transmitted diseases, physical injuries, post traumatic stress disorder and depression among many...
Labor Trafficking in Pa. | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While human trafficking remains prevalent in Pennsylvania, there’s a lesser-known issue happening in plain sight across the state. “Labor trafficking is often misunderstood and misidentified,” said Rhonda Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer at YWCA Greater Harrisburg. According to Hendrickson, labor trafficking is increasingly on the...
Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A local plumbing business is hosting a movie night beginning Thursday and continuing over the weekend to help out a nonprofit that benefits veterans. Those interested can join Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing for a screening of "American Sniper." The movie will be shown at New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Police locate missing elderly man in York County
RED LION, Pa. — Update, 2:14 p.m.: Reichard was found safely according to the York County Regional Police Department. Previously: Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man. Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m....
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: York County Regional Police looking for missing man
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man. According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
pahomepage.com
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Biden praises midterm results, teases 2024 decision …. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he currently plans on running for reelection, he is going to talk with his family over the holidays and...
Event helps customers find professional clothing for less at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County event is helping customers dress for success for way less. Suits to Careers is hosting its fundraiser, Shop My Closet, this week at the Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street in Swatara Township. The event offers people the opportunity to buy...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Club closes after Harrisburg city flags ‘illegal activity’ with hookah lounge
A Harrisburg restaurant and nightclub along Second Street has permanently closed after city officials said they informed the owner about illegal activity taking place at the venue. Owner Joe Hobbs said he recently shutdown Nyree’s Lounge at 321 N. Second St., citing frustrations operating in the city. Nyree’s opened in...
WGAL
York County school district receives threat through social media post
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Hanover Public School District in York County was made aware of a social media post, which threatened students at the Hanover Middle School. A statement was released by the school district on its website:. "Hanover Public School District is dedicated to student safety. For...
WGAL
Five people attack victim with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A group of people attacked another person with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to police. Police said the male victim was attacked by a group of five others Monday night on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. Police released a photo...
Police are looking to identify suspected Dallastown church vandal
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Police in York County are attempting to identify a man accused of vandalizing a local church -- while walking his dog. The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a church on the 100 block of East Main St. in Dallastown, according to York County Regional Police.
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
local21news.com
Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
