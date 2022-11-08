ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
Human Trafficking and Healthcare | The Truth About Trafficking in Central Pa.

YORK, Pa. — From the immediate physical and emotional healthcare concerns to the longer-term mental health and substance use issues, human trafficking survivors often need a complex array of health care services. Health issues can include sexually transmitted diseases, physical injuries, post traumatic stress disorder and depression among many...
Labor Trafficking in Pa. | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While human trafficking remains prevalent in Pennsylvania, there’s a lesser-known issue happening in plain sight across the state. “Labor trafficking is often misunderstood and misidentified,” said Rhonda Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer at YWCA Greater Harrisburg. According to Hendrickson, labor trafficking is increasingly on the...
Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A local plumbing business is hosting a movie night beginning Thursday and continuing over the weekend to help out a nonprofit that benefits veterans. Those interested can join Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing for a screening of "American Sniper." The movie will be shown at New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Police locate missing elderly man in York County

RED LION, Pa. — Update, 2:14 p.m.: Reichard was found safely according to the York County Regional Police Department. Previously: Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man. Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m....
FOUND SAFE: York County Regional Police looking for missing man

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man. According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Biden praises midterm results, teases 2024 decision …. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he currently plans on running for reelection, he is going to talk with his family over the holidays and...
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
Harrisburg local news

