ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayucos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants

The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019. Three of them are from...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cuestonian.com

Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine

There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County election night coverage 2022

An unusually contentious election cycle, both nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, is drawing to a close.Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?. CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting shortly after the polls close...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Elections in SLO County 11.10.2022

The ballot counting will resume tomorrow at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo county. About 51,000 ballots remain to be counted. That’s the estimate from interim county clerk recorder Elaina Cano. She sends out a news release saying there are about 28 thousand vote by mail ballots waiting in her office. And there may be about 51,000 ballots waiting to be counted.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions

The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions. This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. The post More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
New Times

Rising rent in SLO County threatens tenants with homelessness while nonprofits search through limited affordable housing

San Luis Obispo County is experiencing a wave of rent hikes, leaving tenants grappling with potential homelessness and nonprofits scrambling to address those calls for help. "About 30 percent of our requests are coming from folks who were barely getting by to begin with, and now the rent has been increased," said Devon McQuade, the associate director of 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC).
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Three new businesses open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif.– Atascadero residents can add a new candle shop, Mexican restaurant, and Peruvian coffee shop to their daily routine as three new businesses open in El Camino Real. The post Three new businesses open in Atascadero appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7

Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy