Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants
The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019. Three of them are from...
cuestonian.com
Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine
There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
This SLO County beach is among the best in the nation, according to Tripadvisor
Three California beaches made the popular travel site’s list of the Top 25 Beaches in the United States.
This award-winning Paso Robles RV resort offers wine tastings, a spa and even a wellness center
Plus, a dog park and a swimming pool.
2 stormy days brought much-needed rain to SLO County. Here’s how much your area got
Here’s what weather you can expect for the rest of the week.
Lights on display at SLO Botanical Garden
Holiday lights are up at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. Nature Lights is immersive outdoor holiday light and art exhibit.
City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Bus riders in Santa Maria will be able to ride on the two new electric buses starting on Friday. The post City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
On Oct. 31, Traci Lynn Isun, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Oakmeadow Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 31, Jason Dean Jackson, transient, was arrested in the 1600 block of...
Fentanyl Crisis Invades San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — While San Luis Obispo County has been named the “Happiest Place in America,” we are not immune to the pandemic that is fentanyl. Paso Robles Press sat with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson to discuss what the fentanyl crisis looks like in our county and the danger it presents.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County election night coverage 2022
An unusually contentious election cycle, both nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, is drawing to a close.Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?. CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting shortly after the polls close...
Slippery roads lead to multiple collisions on the Central Coast
It was a rainy start to the work week on the Central Coast, creating slippery roads and multiple collisions. In some areas, crushed metal and broken glass lined the roadway.
City of San Luis Obispo looking to purify contaminated well water
City of San Luis Obispo water resource officials are taking steps to flush out groundwater that has been contaminated with dry cleaning chemicals.
What happened while you were sleeping: Final SLO County Election Night results
Here’s what we know so far about SLO County results for the 2022 general election.
kprl.com
Elections in SLO County 11.10.2022
The ballot counting will resume tomorrow at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo county. About 51,000 ballots remain to be counted. That’s the estimate from interim county clerk recorder Elaina Cano. She sends out a news release saying there are about 28 thousand vote by mail ballots waiting in her office. And there may be about 51,000 ballots waiting to be counted.
More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions
The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions. This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. The post More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Rising rent in SLO County threatens tenants with homelessness while nonprofits search through limited affordable housing
San Luis Obispo County is experiencing a wave of rent hikes, leaving tenants grappling with potential homelessness and nonprofits scrambling to address those calls for help. "About 30 percent of our requests are coming from folks who were barely getting by to begin with, and now the rent has been increased," said Devon McQuade, the associate director of 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC).
Three new businesses open in Atascadero
ATASCADERO, Calif.– Atascadero residents can add a new candle shop, Mexican restaurant, and Peruvian coffee shop to their daily routine as three new businesses open in El Camino Real. The post Three new businesses open in Atascadero appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
National Weather Service issues wind and flood advisories for Santa Barbara County
The National Weather Service issued wind and flood advisories for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The flood advisory was sent at 11:30 a.m. and remained in effect until 1:45 p.m. that day. The advisories warned recipients of minor flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas and roadways, according to Noozhawk.
Local business owner answers a call for help
The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), has a new look in Paso Robles. The move to renovated rooms of a repurposed motel was accomplished last Wednesday with the help of a local business.
Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7
Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
Comments / 0