Rivals South Carolina, Clemson clash after tough wins
Fresh off a gritty win over The Citadel, Clemson heads to Columbia for Friday night’s annual rivalry matchup with South
Clemson set to host top QB prospect Saturday
Clemson will play host to a top young quarterback prospect this weekend. Findlay (Ohio) High School's Ryan Montgomery -- a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore in the class of 2025 -- will be a headlining (...)
Dabo Swinney Believes There's Media Bias Against Clemson, ACC
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes there's a media bias against his team and the ACC as a whole. According to Swinney, the media's apparent favoritism toward the SEC is hurting the College Football Playoff chances for teams in the ACC. "Florida State – people are talking about LSU is...
Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:. - Rankings:. - Offensive Statistics:. Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS...
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
How to Watch | Louisville at Clemson TV time, point spread, what's at stake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week ago, Clemson was 8-0, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff poll, positioned to glide into the four-team scrum for the national title. Then, Notre Dame flipped the Tigers upside down, delivering a 35-14 win in South Bend, Indiana, last Saturday. Dabo Swinney's team generated only 281 yards, failing to score in the first three quarters against a Notre Dame team that lost to Marshall and Stanford.
Clemson stays in the top 10 of the CFB Playoff ranking
Clemson's first loss of the season dropped the Tigers from fifth to 12th in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. But in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night, the Tigers are hanging on in the top 10 at number 10. Georgia was the new No. 1...
Huge commit for Clemson, Bakich
Clemson picked up a huge commitment Thursday from an in-state prospect. Charleston 2026 OF Sterling Coaxum committed to play for coach Bakich and the Tigers. Coaxum covers the outfield with ease and (...)
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
Dabo Swinney credits Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame football's win over Clemson, response to early struggles
Notre Dame secured its biggest win of the season Saturday with a 35-14 upset of No. 4 Clemson, as Marcus Freeman picked up his first signature win as a head coach. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney praised Freeman's ability to get his team to respond to the disappointment of Notre Dame's early-season struggles that included consecutive losses to Ohio State and Marshall to begin the year. Now sitting at 6-3, the Fighting Irish have managed to salvage the 2022 campaign.
South Carolina high school football games rescheduled
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Internet-famous clogger from Canton shows off signature moves at CMA Awards
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you were watching the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, you may have recognized the fancy footwork of a local internet celebrity. Zeb Ross, of the J Creek Cloggers, made an appearance and showed off his famous dance moves during the...
Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For Economic Impact
Each morning, large crowds of fans gathered at legendary Green Pond Landing in Anderson, S.C., to watch takeoff for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell. Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S. November 9, 2022. Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For...
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
