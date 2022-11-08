ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tri-City Herald

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:. - Rankings:. - Offensive Statistics:. Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

How to Watch | Louisville at Clemson TV time, point spread, what's at stake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week ago, Clemson was 8-0, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff poll, positioned to glide into the four-team scrum for the national title. Then, Notre Dame flipped the Tigers upside down, delivering a 35-14 win in South Bend, Indiana, last Saturday. Dabo Swinney's team generated only 281 yards, failing to score in the first three quarters against a Notre Dame team that lost to Marshall and Stanford.
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Clemson stays in the top 10 of the CFB Playoff ranking

Clemson's first loss of the season dropped the Tigers from fifth to 12th in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. But in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night, the Tigers are hanging on in the top 10 at number 10. Georgia was the new No. 1...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Dabo Swinney credits Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame football's win over Clemson, response to early struggles

Notre Dame secured its biggest win of the season Saturday with a 35-14 upset of No. 4 Clemson, as Marcus Freeman picked up his first signature win as a head coach. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney praised Freeman's ability to get his team to respond to the disappointment of Notre Dame's early-season struggles that included consecutive losses to Ohio State and Marshall to begin the year. Now sitting at 6-3, the Fighting Irish have managed to salvage the 2022 campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina high school football games rescheduled

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
GREENVILLE, SC
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air

From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
anglerschannel.com

Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For Economic Impact

Each morning, large crowds of fans gathered at legendary Green Pond Landing in Anderson, S.C., to watch takeoff for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell. Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S. November 9, 2022. Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WYFF4.com

'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
SENECA, SC

