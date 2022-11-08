Read full article on original website
Related
nwahomepage.com
Jane Fonda: Nonprofit’s work ‘far more important’ after Roe
ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda says the work of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies has become “far more important” in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women in the United States.
nwahomepage.com
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and...
nwahomepage.com
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election. Five Democrats will take over a district seat last held by a Republican, while two Republicans will take over a seat last held by a Democrat. Among the candidates who flipped…. District 12:...
nwahomepage.com
Massachusetts’ Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
nwahomepage.com
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in Little Rock, two of the investigations were led by the Federal Bureau of...
nwahomepage.com
Oklahoma’s GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose first term has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state...
nwahomepage.com
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Recreational use of marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas. Kyle Campbell is a manager at The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville. He said they were optimistic Issue 4 would pass, but they’re not going to stop pushing to make cannabis accessible to more people.
nwahomepage.com
Girls on the Run plans to celebrate fall with exercise!
Girls on the Run plans to celebrate fall with exercise!. Girls on the Run plans to celebrate fall with exercise!. Flu levels in Arkansas are "very high", according to the Arkansas Department of Health. With a rise in flu cases, comes an increased demand for flu medications. Middle school students...
nwahomepage.com
Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop to NWA
Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop to NWA. Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop …. Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop to NWA. Voters brave long lines on Election Day. Voters brave long lines on Election Day. NWA family adopts a highway in memory of their son.
nwahomepage.com
Best Friends Animal Society invites you to adopt a senior pet!
Best Friends Animal Society invites you to adopt a senior pet!. Best Friends Animal Society invites you to adopt …. Best Friends Animal Society invites you to adopt a senior pet!. Springdale supports $2.3 million raise for police. Springdale supports $2.3 million raise for police. Arkansas schools get letter grades...
Comments / 0