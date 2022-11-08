ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jane Fonda: Nonprofit’s work ‘far more important’ after Roe

ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda says the work of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies has become “far more important” in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women in the United States.
ATLANTA, GA
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and...
MISSOURI STATE
Massachusetts’ Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Oklahoma’s GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose first term has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Recreational use of marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas. Kyle Campbell is a manager at The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville. He said they were optimistic Issue 4 would pass, but they’re not going to stop pushing to make cannabis accessible to more people.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Girls on the Run plans to celebrate fall with exercise!

Girls on the Run plans to celebrate fall with exercise!. Flu levels in Arkansas are "very high", according to the Arkansas Department of Health. With a rise in flu cases, comes an increased demand for flu medications. Middle school students...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop to NWA

Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop to NWA. Voters brave long lines on Election Day. NWA family adopts a highway in memory of their son.
ARKANSAS STATE
Best Friends Animal Society invites you to adopt a senior pet!

Best Friends Animal Society invites you to adopt a senior pet!. Springdale supports $2.3 million raise for police. Arkansas schools get letter grades...
ARKANSAS STATE

