KETV.com

Iowa teenager charged with killing accused rapist back in custody

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa teenager charged with killing her accused rapist, is back in custody. According to online records, 18-year-old Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail at 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday. Lewis had been serving probation at Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines,...
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault

Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Where Iowa counties stand with election recounts

Per Iowa Code, all 99 counties in Iowa are preparing to audit at least one precinct after the election. Recounts and audits have already been ordered in Dallas, Warren, Linn and Des Moines counties. In Dallas County, a recount was approved on Thursday for four precinct areas. Equipment malfunctions spurred...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

No change in results after recount in Warren County

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The administrative recount inWarren County started a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've had five precincts we had to recount, do to some equipment difficulty, "said Traci VanderLinden, Warren County auditor. On election night, VanderLinden realized there was an issue with the five machines, she...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

No Election Day stickers in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — If you vote in Dallas County for Tuesday's general election, you won't find any stickers. That's because the Dallas County Auditor's Office stopped giving them away. The auditor's office tells KCCI that too many people were sticking those stickers on the windows and walls of...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

1 person in critical condition after crash on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a crash with injuries on the 5300 block of Grand Avenue on Thursday afternoon. A utility pole was knocked down in the crash. Police say one person has been taken to the hospital in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Dallas County supervisors approve recount for 4 precinct areas

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Dallas County supervisors approved the county auditor's request to recount votes for the midterm election in four precincts on Thursday afternoon. An equipment malfunction spurred the request. The four precincts are the Beaver/Des Moines area, Adams/Colfax, Lincoln Washington/Linn and precincts 5 and 6 in Clive,...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
timesdelphic.com

Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa

In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One critically injured in car vs. utility pole crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA

