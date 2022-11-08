Read full article on original website
Trafficked teen from Iowa who escaped from women’s center back in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa sex-trafficking victim, who escaped from a women’s center after serving time for killing a man she said raped her, is back in custody, authorities said. Pieper Delaney Lewis, 18, of Des Moines, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail at...
KETV.com
Multiple arrests after Iowa kidnapping case leads to murder suspect
Police say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October.
Radio Iowa
Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault
Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
KCCI.com
Where Iowa counties stand with election recounts
Per Iowa Code, all 99 counties in Iowa are preparing to audit at least one precinct after the election. Recounts and audits have already been ordered in Dallas, Warren, Linn and Des Moines counties. In Dallas County, a recount was approved on Thursday for four precinct areas. Equipment malfunctions spurred...
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
KCCI.com
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
KCCI.com
No Election Day stickers in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — If you vote in Dallas County for Tuesday's general election, you won't find any stickers. That's because the Dallas County Auditor's Office stopped giving them away. The auditor's office tells KCCI that too many people were sticking those stickers on the windows and walls of...
KCCI.com
1 person in critical condition after crash on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a crash with injuries on the 5300 block of Grand Avenue on Thursday afternoon. A utility pole was knocked down in the crash. Police say one person has been taken to the hospital in...
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
KCCI.com
timesdelphic.com
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
Des Moines officer’s own taser used against him during suspect’s arrest, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail after police said he assaulted three officers as they tried to arrest him Monday, even using one officer’s own taser against him. Officers were called to a business in the 2500 block of Hubbell Avenue on a dispute, according […]
KCRG.com
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
