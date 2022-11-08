Read full article on original website
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?
If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
Certain Prisoners In New York State Lose Access To Their Free Tablets
Incarcerated individuals in one New York State no longer have access to electronic tablets. Many prisoners use the tablets, which were provided free of charge, to watch movies, read, send emails, do job training programs, and listen to music, according to the Gothamist. Apparently, the contract with the tablet provider,...
New York’s Alarming National Rank for Students Experiencing Homelessness
Housing insecurity is something that impacts far too much of the world, but here in New York State, homelessness is impacting one vulnerable group in particular. A recent study provided statistics indicating that New York has the most students without consistent and adequate housing in the country. Here's a deeper look.
Capital Region Chick-fil-A Employees Could Have 3 Day Work Weeks
Upstate New York and the Capital Region are still facing a post-COVID hiring crunch. As jobs go unfilled, some businesses consider moving to a four-day, 40-hour work week to entice applicants. Several studies have shown the majority of US workers would prefer a four-day week. But what about a three-day...
AP: Hochul Wins NY Governor’s Race, Zeldin Yet To Concede
As of early morning on November 9th, the Associated Press has called the 2022 New York governor’s race in favor of Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. This will be Hochul’s first full term as governor, after replacing Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation from the office.
New Yorkers are Infected with a Potentially-Fatal Disease, But Should You Worry?
Unfortunately, we have another outbreak on our hands in New York. No, this isn't about COVID-19, nor is it about polio, or anything else that you've seen in the news recently. The most recent story of a minor outbreak hitting the Empire State, has to do with the bacterial infection known as listeria.
Free Food And Deals For Capital Region Veterans on Veterans Day
In 1954, United States Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Veterans Day as November 11. That day was previously known as Armistice Day - commemorating the end of World War I. From Arlington National Cemetery to main streets across America, we gather together on November 11 to honor the...
Hidden Fees on Tickets Are Banned In NY! Why Are We Still Paying Them?
In the 1980's you could see a good concert for around $10 plus tax. In the 1990's the average price of a concert ticket rose to around $25 plus tax. In 2022 you could see a ticket price of $100, for example, and when you 'check out' the final price is $225! Hidden fees need to go!
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
This Obscure New York Town Doesn’t Exist! Or Does it?
There is a town in New York State that, at one time, was made up! Not like a town created for a movie or even a ghost town. This town had no stores, restaurants or street lights. Heck, this town didn't even have streets! Even though it appeared on maps of New York State, it simply did not exist.
One Winner Hits $2B Powerball! Many from Upstate NY Cash in Big!
After an overnight delay, the results of the $2B Powerball were announced on Tuesday morning. One person in CA took the top prize but there were multiple big winners from right here in Upstate NY!. Anticipation was high and so was the payout as most of America waited for the...
5 Restaurant Chains Gone from Capital Region! Do You Remember These?
Recently I was having dinner in a restaurant that I had not visited before. Even though this particular eating establishment was fairly new something about the place seemed so familiar. It wasn't the food, it was the building that was so reminiscent. What was it?. As I looked around the...
Is There A Dress Code Required To Vote In New York State?
Can you be turned away from a polling location in New York State based on what you're wearing? Early voting is underway in New York State. Polls are open from now through Sunday, November 6, 2022, and election day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Key races in the state include Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller, and a U.S. Senate seat. Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, you should know what you can and cannot wear.
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
These 3 Upstate NY Metros Best Winter Holiday Destinations in US
Living in Upstate New York has its benefits, especially during the winter months. A new study was done that ranks the best cities in the United States for winter holiday destinations. Three in Upstate New York finished in the top fifty. What Were the Criteria of the Study?. According to...
Albany Police and Saratoga Sheriffs to Rumble in 5-0 Bowl!
It's a Northway Battle of the Blue when members from the Albany Police Department square off against a squad of Saratoga Sheriffs in a charity, 9-on-9 flag football game. On Sunday afternoon, November 20th two area police forces will do battle for hometown bragging rights and flag football supremacy in the 5-0 Bowl, and GNA is honored to be a part of it.
New York State Bringing Vaccine To Your Front Door?
Medical professionals from the Health Department are making it a little easier for you to get this particular vaccine by bringing it right to you. Earlier this year New York State was on the verge of another serious medical crisis with the re-emergence of Monkeypox in the United States. As...
