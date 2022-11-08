ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area.  Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
URBANA, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff

Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. candidate cleaning up yard signs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day has come and gone, but you still probably see campaign signs around town. One of the candidates is doing something about it. Mike Kobel is creating a sign challenge. He says he’ll take the first Champaign County candidate to dinner who sends a photo of themself and their collected […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man dead after Urbana shooting

URBANA, Ill — An Urbana man was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say at 7:08 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of South Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officials say they found Taveon C. Davis, 24, with a gunshot wound to...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Champaign County Sheriff Heuerman reelected

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — In this year's election, there are two candidates in the race for the Champaign County Sheriff. On the Democratic side, we have Dustin Heuerman, who was elected back in 2018. Running for the position on the Republican side, we have John Brown, who has 32...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident

Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Clerk reports cyber-attacks on servers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office is reporting that computer server performance is being impacted by cyber-attacks on the network and servers. The Champaign County Clerk said the website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks for the past month, fortunately the reinforced security and response from the Clerk’s IT […]
WCIA

Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire

UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
DANVILLE, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.
DANVILLE, IL
smilepolitely.com

Champaign County Sheriff: Dustin Heuerman defeats John Brown

The News-Gazette is reporting that Dustin Heuerman has been re-elected Champaign County Sheriff, defeating Republican challenger John Brown. Though there are still mail-in ballots to be counted, there are not enough to make up the approximately 3000 vote divide. Brown has conceded on his campaign Facebook page. See all of...
WCIA

Police help investigate ‘rumors of threats’ to middle school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.” Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.” Unit 4 Chief Communications […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed

MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
WCIA

Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Two teens attempt to flee from officer in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill . (WICS) — Two 19-year-old men attempted to flee from the Iroquois County Sheriff's Police on Sunday. We're told Christian D.L. Jackson, 19, and Todd M. Paine Jr., 19, of Sheldon, were arrested after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that initially attempted to flee from police.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Foodbank holds sledgehammer ceremony

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Eastern Illinois Foodbank held a sledgehammer ceremony on Wednesday at its Urbana location. The event allowed donors and staff to break down portions of the facility's original walls to make way for the next phase of renovations. The expansion of the foodbank into the adjacent...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Lawsuit over alleged mishandled ballots dismissed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The lawsuit filed by the Champaign County Republican Party chair and county board candidate Jim McGuire against Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons and his staff has been dismissed. While before the judge Monday morning, McGuire voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit after an agreement was reached. The...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Mother of dead baby found not guilty by reason of insanity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The mother of a missing 7-month-old in central Illinois has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Kimberlee Burton was arrested in February on charges of retail theft, child endangerment, and concealment of a death. This comes after her 7-month-old daughter Zaraz Walker was...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Schools on soft lockdown after new threat

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High and Middle Schools are under a soft lockdown after school officials said the district received another threatening phone call Wednesday morning. Officials said the threat received on Wednesday was the same as a threat the district received on Monday – that students would be killed in a mass shooting. […]
URBANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy