Local man arrested after police say he punched officer in the face numerous times

POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he punched a Pocatello police officer in the face numerous times.

Austin William Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Pocatello police were dispatched to Portneuf Medical Center for the report of a man, later identified as Kolsen, who was causing a disturbance, refusing to leave and attempting to enter cars in the parking lot, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

The responding officer located Kolsen in the parking lot and ordered him to stop walking, though Kolsen ignored their commands, police said.

Once other officers arrived on scene, they attempted to detain Kolsen, but he pulled away and began swinging his arms in an attempt to strike the officers, according to the police report.

One officer initiated a double-leg takedown but Kolsen tensed up and evaded the move and then proceeded to strike one of the officers in the face numerous times with a closed fist, police said.

Kolsen was eventually detained without further incident and charged with felony battery on a police officer before being booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

Kolsen appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 31, during which his bond was set at $15,000.

He is due back in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony battery on a police officer charge, Kolsen faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.