Harry Styles postpones shows after becoming sick with flu

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
Singer Harry Styles says he will have to postpone more shows during his tour after becoming sick with the flu.

Over the weekend Styles released a statement that said, “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since.”

He said on Instagram, “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible. Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would.”

He currently finishing his "Love on Tour" list of shows and was scheduled to perform in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

“I’m sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight,” he said . “I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me.”

Shows scheduled for Nov. 5-7 have now been postponed until Jan. 26-29 in 2023.

WTKR News 3

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

