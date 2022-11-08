Read full article on original website
Related
My party of 3 spent over $250 at a restaurant where a tiny, animated chef makes your food — it wasn't really worth the price
I dined at the pricey eatery Le Petit Chef in Toronto with my husband and baby. From a five-course meal to the cute skits, here's what I thought.
Out Of Burger Buns? Try Ramen Instead
Ramen — at least, the instant kind — is that quintessential staple of the college and graduate student diet that has nourished and sustained so many of us over the years when times were tough and all we could afford was a packet of $1 noodles boiled over the stove or microwaved in a cup. A dish closely associated with belt tightening and cheap meals, instant ramen eventually developed a sort of cult following.
UV Cavalier Daily
Bringing corn cheese from Korean barbecue restaurants to your kitchen table
If you’re craving something a little sweet, a little savory and very creamy, look no further. Delicious Korean corn cheese is an appetizer usually served at Korean barbecue restaurants as a side dish, and it pairs perfectly with Korean style meats. In my hometown in Northern Virginia, Korean barbecue...
Tutto, Brighton: ‘There are chefs here who can’t cook pasta’ – restaurant review | Grace Dent on restaurants
The lasagne will line your stomach but little else
Trader Joe's New Olive Salad Is Too Oily For Instagram
There is no food as small but mighty as the humble olive. Whether you are munching on a green olive or a black olive, a pitted olive, or one that is pimento-stuffed, you can always count on this briny food to pack a punch. That said, there are over 13 types of olives, each one with a different use. For instance, castelvetrano olives taste best when paired with cheese or wine, as noted by Bon Appétit, while Gaeta olives complement seafood dishes and sauces (via Madama Oliva).
‘Top Chef’ Champ Buddha Lo Just Dropped His Own Line of Caviar
Winning Top Chef gets you a lot of things: a hefty cash prize, culinary fame, a starring roll at the country’s premier food festival and much more. But the competition series’ most recent champ has earned a rare perk in the wake of his victory—his own limited line of caviar. The season 19 champ Buddha Lo has collaborated with the premium roe purveyor Marky’s Caviar on his own duo of offerings, christened Saint Urgeon. Since 2019, Lo has worked with Marky’s as the executive chef of the company’s caviar speakeasy Hūso, where he’s served an elegant $225 tasting menu. Over the...
BHG
How to Make Sticky Rice
Sticky rice is naturally sweet in a subtle way and its tacky texture is satisfying to chew. Yet for a long time, it was a rice dish that was below the radar for mainstream American consumers. You had to really seek authentic restaurants to order Thai sticky rice as a side dish or Lo Mai Gai at Cantonese dim sum venues.
snapshotsincursive.com
Unagi Sauce
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Unagi Sauce! Anyone who likes Japanese cuisine is familiar with the term “unagi”. You may have seen a squeeze bottle, among other sauces, in a condiment caddy placed on each table at a restaurant specializing in sushi. Those who use unagi regularly may choose to call it “Eel Sauce”, but I’ve found that term used for shock-value more than anything else, especially among family members. If you were ordering grilled eel, well sure by all means, call it that. More importantly, let’s talk about taste because unagi sauce is that thick, sweet, salty stuff you could literally slurp with a spoon. I’d recommend adding a mound of steamed rice to your plate so it wouldn’t be so obvious.
If You Like Peanut Butter, You’ll Dig This Broth-Free Ramen Recipe
As New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells once referred to it, mazemen is “ramen without the slurp” and has traditionally never been “more than a sideshow act, the one-armed ax-catcher of the ramen circus.”. Served without broth and dependent on other sources for its flavor, mazemen-style...
What does a fully sustainable restaurant look like? Chef Douglas McMaster has answers
The chef of Silo, London's lauded closed-loop, zero-waste restaurant, shares best practices for food service in L.A. and beyond
Grilled Beef Tenderloin
When you need a special-occasion meal, a beef tenderloin roast is the way to go. Although it has that wow factor when you bring it to the table, it’s actually fairly easy to prepare. Simply season it with salt and pepper and focus on browning it properly on the outside and getting the middle a rosy pink. Then all you have to do is slice it and maybe top with a compound butter for a crowd-pleasing main dish.
Delish
Guy In Philly Ate A Whole Rotisserie Chicken Every Day For 40 Days
There's no doubt about itL: rotisserie chicken is pretty amazing. It's the perfect when you need a quick and easy dinner. And you can also chop it up to create a hearty soup or a savory chicken salad sandwich. As wonderful as rotisserie chicken might be, we couldn't imagine eating the dish 40 days in a row.
Comments / 0