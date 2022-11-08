ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns

(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

DMPD: 5 charged with kidnapping in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Five people have been arrested and charged in connection to the kidnapping of a 20-year-old Des Moines man, Des Moines police said in a press release. The victim was initially reported missing to DMPD on Monday evening. Detectives say evidence indicated the victim had been...
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault

Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa teen charged after assaulting victim with a pencil

ROLAND, Iowa — In Story County, a Roland-Story High School student is charged in an assault case. 17-year-old Kade Blume faces one count of felony assault as an adult. Story County investigators say earlier this year Blume stripped the clothes off the victim and assaulted the victim with a pencil.
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged with killing accused rapist back in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa teenager charged with killing her accused rapist, is back in custody. According to online records, 18-year-old Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail at 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday. In September, a judge sentenced Lewis to five years probation and a deferred...
DES MOINES, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Police cited and released three people for having animals at large. Those individuals are identified as; 32-year-old Brooke Marie Carter, 56-year-old James Orville Conley and 19-year-old Dustin John Baker. The three Creston residents were cited and released on a Promise to Appear.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Second arrest made in deadly Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to adeadly shooting that happened on Oct. 22. Police say 20-year-old Capone Blake is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Blake was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok. On Oct....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

No change in results after recount in Warren County

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The administrative recount inWarren County started a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've had five precincts we had to recount, do to some equipment difficulty, "said Traci VanderLinden, Warren County auditor. On election night, VanderLinden realized there was an issue with the five machines, she...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
timesdelphic.com

Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa

In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy