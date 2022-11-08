Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
L.A. Weekly
Luminarias Lights Up Monterey Park And L.A. Bread Stories – Here’s What’s Popping Up
Specialty Restaurants has opened its reimagined hilltop restaurant, Luminarias. The Monterey Park institution, established in 1972, has undergone a complete, multimillion-dollar transformation, including an extensive interior and exterior remodel and a total overhaul of the culinary program. With sweeping views of the San Gabriel Valley and Downtown Los Angeles, the restaurant features American dishes with a Latin influence including beef birria empanadas with homemade corn masa and sizzling calamari served tableside, as well as black bean hummus with chicharrónes and a variety of grilled skewer options. There’s a build-your-own cheese and charcuterie station and an expansive raw bar that offers composed plates like Peruvian ceviche and salmon tartare, plus a seafood tower. For dinner, signature dishes include crispy whole snapper, seafood pasta and a 36 oz tomahawk ribeye steak, as well as sides like duck fat fries and coconut orzo.
LA’s Best Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies You Won’t Want to Miss
Grab your cozy jackets and head to a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that is so much more than just a few lights on a tree—from fireworks and faux snow to Grammy award winning performers—Los Angeles knows how to really jumpstart the holiday season. There is something magical about...
smobserved.com
Power Out at San Vicente and 9th Street in Santa Monica
11.7.22: A windy and cold winter storm blew down power lines at 9th Street and San Vicente on Tuesday. Electrical power was out on San Vicente west of 11th Street. Linemen said the earliest it would be back on would be late Tuesday. They said the latest electricity would be restored would be sometime tomorrow. It appeared that high winds knocked the tree onto the power lines, in turn causing two power poles to go down, and leaving one at an odd angle supported by other power lines.
localemagazine.com
5 Very Merry Holiday Happenings in Santa Monica You Won’t Want to Miss
Skip the Snow and Opt for Breakfast With Santa and Seaside Ice Skating. Santa Monica is a sunny beachside oasis that takes holiday celebrations to the next level. Even in November, it’s never too early to get in the spirit and start planning your holiday festivities. Whether you’re a born and bred West-sider or a first-time visitor, Santa Monica decks the halls in a BIG way every year. From seaside ice skating to the ultimate seasonal shopping experience, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to spend the holidays in Santa Monica this year.
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
L.A. Weekly
The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022
It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
Eater
This Stunning West LA Newcomer Is Tucked Into the Top Floor of a Historic Wine Shop
A group of LA restaurant veterans quietly opened Wine House Kitchen in late September directly above West LA’s 47-year-old wine shop Wine House, which is owned by the Knight family. Located a few blocks from bustling Sawtelle Japantown, the restaurant boasts some unique vibes on an industrial stretch of Cotner Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
The Habit Burger Grill to open second location in East Long Beach
The Habit is opening up a new location next week at PCH and Ximeno where there used to be a Burger King. The post The Habit Burger Grill to open second location in East Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Ten Really Cool Places For Geeks & Nerds To Visit In Los Angeles
A while back we wrote about places in New York City that would be perfect for geeks and nerds. Of course, the Big Apple isn’t the only place with such locations; Los Angeles has more than its share of stuff for geeks and nerds to enjoy…. Eighty Two. Eighty...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Trejo’s Tacos opening
Taco: The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Trejo’s Tacos last Tuesday, Nov. 1 with actor Danny Trejo as a live Mariachi band performed. The new restaurant, located at 316 Santa Monica Blvd, is one of several locations the actor has opened in Southern California in recent years serving up tacos and other Mexican food.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Police Activities League Raises Over $18,000 at Spooktacular Halloween Event
Fundraiser provides free enrichment classes and activities to vulnerable youth in Santa Monica. Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular for the community with food and fun while raising over $18,000 for youth programs at the PAL Youth Center in Santa Monica on October 31. Santa...
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
12tomatoes.com
Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.
Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
KTLA.com
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan’s South L.A. childhood paved the way for the Detour Diva
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan is known as the Detour Diva when it comes to taking on the Los Angeles roadways during the weekday commute. It turns out, her traffic knowledge began when she was just a kid tagging along with her dad when he’d visit the various grocery stores he owned around the region.
‘Lightscape’ Will Transform The L.A. Arboretum Into A Glittering Wonderland
London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights last year, and it will be back and even brighter this year. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey along more than over a mile of pathways filled with multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed sounds. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way. Tickets are available online and it...
‘The baby was already here:’ Woman gives birth on Anaheim freeway
A woman and her baby girl were OK despite being unable to make it to a hospital before the mother gave birth on a freeway in Anaheim Wednesday night. The father, who said his name was Jeffrey, told camera crews at the scene that his wife’s contractions were four minutes apart when they decided to […]
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
Comments / 0