11.7.22: A windy and cold winter storm blew down power lines at 9th Street and San Vicente on Tuesday. Electrical power was out on San Vicente west of 11th Street. Linemen said the earliest it would be back on would be late Tuesday. They said the latest electricity would be restored would be sometime tomorrow. It appeared that high winds knocked the tree onto the power lines, in turn causing two power poles to go down, and leaving one at an odd angle supported by other power lines.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO