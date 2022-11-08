ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

L.A. Weekly

Luminarias Lights Up Monterey Park And L.A. Bread Stories – Here’s What’s Popping Up

Specialty Restaurants has opened its reimagined hilltop restaurant, Luminarias. The Monterey Park institution, established in 1972, has undergone a complete, multimillion-dollar transformation, including an extensive interior and exterior remodel and a total overhaul of the culinary program. With sweeping views of the San Gabriel Valley and Downtown Los Angeles, the restaurant features American dishes with a Latin influence including beef birria empanadas with homemade corn masa and sizzling calamari served tableside, as well as black bean hummus with chicharrónes and a variety of grilled skewer options. There’s a build-your-own cheese and charcuterie station and an expansive raw bar that offers composed plates like Peruvian ceviche and salmon tartare, plus a seafood tower. For dinner, signature dishes include crispy whole snapper, seafood pasta and a 36 oz tomahawk ribeye steak, as well as sides like duck fat fries and coconut orzo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Power Out at San Vicente and 9th Street in Santa Monica

11.7.22: A windy and cold winter storm blew down power lines at 9th Street and San Vicente on Tuesday. Electrical power was out on San Vicente west of 11th Street. Linemen said the earliest it would be back on would be late Tuesday. They said the latest electricity would be restored would be sometime tomorrow. It appeared that high winds knocked the tree onto the power lines, in turn causing two power poles to go down, and leaving one at an odd angle supported by other power lines.
SANTA MONICA, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Very Merry Holiday Happenings in Santa Monica You Won’t Want to Miss

Skip the Snow and Opt for Breakfast With Santa and Seaside Ice Skating. Santa Monica is a sunny beachside oasis that takes holiday celebrations to the next level. Even in November, it’s never too early to get in the spirit and start planning your holiday festivities. Whether you’re a born and bred West-sider or a first-time visitor, Santa Monica decks the halls in a BIG way every year. From seaside ice skating to the ultimate seasonal shopping experience, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to spend the holidays in Santa Monica this year.
SANTA MONICA, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022

It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Trejo’s Tacos opening

Taco: The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Trejo’s Tacos last Tuesday, Nov. 1 with actor Danny Trejo as a live Mariachi band performed. The new restaurant, located at 316 Santa Monica Blvd, is one of several locations the actor has opened in Southern California in recent years serving up tacos and other Mexican food.
SANTA MONICA, CA
12tomatoes.com

Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.

Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

‘Lightscape’ Will Transform The L.A. Arboretum Into A Glittering Wonderland

London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights last year, and it will be back and even brighter this year. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey along more than over a mile of pathways filled with multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed sounds. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way. Tickets are available online and it...
ARCADIA, CA

