N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
Well folks, the cat is out of the bag as the Powerball lottery has reported one ticket purchased in the state of California matched all the winning numbers, including the Powerball to bring home the bacon which just so happens to be $2.04 billion bacon.
Houston Happens – Powerball Jackpot winner, Black Friday deals, Gingerbread houses and so much more!
Traveling, shopping, or winning the powerball jackpot, we cover it all today on Houston Happens!
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000
Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Powerball jackpot approaching $2 billion
SAN ANTONIO — The Powerball jackpot is now approaching an astronomical $2 billion, and Texas has lottery fever in a big way. It became the world's largest jackpot when last Saturday's became official at a whopping $1.65 billion dollars. But without a jackpot winner that night, the estimate jackpot for tonight's drawing skyrockets to an estimated $1.9 billion.
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Jasper, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Timpson High School football team will have a game with Groveton High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
cruzely.com
The Biggest Cruise Ship Ever to Sail From Texas Arrives in Galveston
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but until now that hasn’t always meant the cruise ships. Starting today, that’s all changed. Now, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas arrived in Galveston, marking the first time ever that an Oasis-class cruise ship — the largest class of cruise ships on the planet — has docked in Texas.
Sweater weather! Season's strongest cold front slides through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're tracking some huge changes in our forecast so get your warm clothes ready. The changes are coming with a cold front. Thursday, ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. As the front slides through the area late tonight, we'll have a chance of rain and isolated storms overnight into Friday morning. The threat for severe weather is low at this time.On Friday, as the front slides through North Texas, our temperatures will fall through the day. High temperatures will happen during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s. ...
Bridge City man raising awareness after flesh-eating bacteria from Cow Bayou leads to leg amputation
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally home and speaking out to raise awareness. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Texas increases multi-draw option with Powerball prize at $1.6 billion
The Texas Lottery is increasing the multi-draw option for the PowerBall and Lotto Texas from a maximum of ten drawings to now 15.
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
