Sour Lake, TX

CW33

Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio

DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt

Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
LUFKIN, TX
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000

Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Powerball jackpot approaching $2 billion

SAN ANTONIO — The Powerball jackpot is now approaching an astronomical $2 billion, and Texas has lottery fever in a big way. It became the world's largest jackpot when last Saturday's became official at a whopping $1.65 billion dollars. But without a jackpot winner that night, the estimate jackpot for tonight's drawing skyrockets to an estimated $1.9 billion.
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
High School Football PRO

Jasper, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Timpson High School football team will have a game with Groveton High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
TIMPSON, TX
cruzely.com

The Biggest Cruise Ship Ever to Sail From Texas Arrives in Galveston

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but until now that hasn’t always meant the cruise ships. Starting today, that’s all changed. Now, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas arrived in Galveston, marking the first time ever that an Oasis-class cruise ship — the largest class of cruise ships on the planet — has docked in Texas.
GALVESTON, TX
CBS DFW

Sweater weather! Season's strongest cold front slides through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're tracking some huge changes in our forecast so get your warm clothes ready. The changes are coming with a cold front. Thursday, ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.  As the front slides through the area late tonight, we'll have a chance of rain and isolated storms overnight into Friday morning. The threat for severe weather is low at this time.On Friday, as the front slides through North Texas, our temperatures will fall through the day. High temperatures will happen during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s. ...
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Bridge City man raising awareness after flesh-eating bacteria from Cow Bayou leads to leg amputation

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally home and speaking out to raise awareness. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

