Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
Brother of high ranking LSP Officer killed by Rapides Deputy
The man killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday is the brother of a high-ranking State Police commander. Derrick Kittling, shot during a confrontation with a Rapides deputy Sunday, was declared dead in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
BATON ROUGE, La. - A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in Alexandria Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officials shared that the gunshots started around 9:30 a.m. on Harvard Street near City Park due to an attempted robbery. Officers shared that the two suspects were firing at each other, but neither were hit. No other injuries have been reported so far in connection to the gunshots.
Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
The death of a man shot by a deputy of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon has prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. The incident occurred close to the intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway. The RPSO, the APD in Alexandria, and the LSP all sent several units to the location.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Suspects are being sought for their alleged connection with a series of armed robberies in Alexandria over the course of three days. The Alexandria Police Department first received word of a robbery at a business on MacArthur Drive on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 4:30 a.m. An employee said three Black males with guns robbed the store of an undetermined amount of money. They were described as wearing hoodies, masks and gloves. They fled the scene in a white SUV that was parked on Ransbottom Drive.
Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
On November 4th, 2022, Agents assigned to Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed Thomas Crawford in the parking lot of a local motel just off I-49. The Agents knew Crawford to have an active arrest warrant through the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office so they made contact with him while he was seated in the passenger side of a Ford pickup.
