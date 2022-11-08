ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

sjvsun.com

Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage

Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Students Gather, Protest New Cell Phone Policy At Bullard High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A group of Bullard High School students gathered Tuesday morning to protest the school’s new phone pouch policy, which is said to go live on Wednesday. According to Fresno Unified School District, the protest involved a student gathering near the school’s office around 11:30...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event

The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Unified board’s extremes could be headed for ouster

Fresno Unified School District could see two new trustees elected to the Board of Education, courtesy of the ousters of the extreme ends of the school board. At least one new trustee on the board, however, is certain. Retired school psychologist Susan Wittrup is wiping the field with Area 7...
FRESNO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Incumbent Caballero defeating challenger Shor in 14th State Senate race

As of the latest update on the California Secretary of State’s website at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Democrat incumbent State Senator Anna Caballero was soundly defeating Republican challenger, businessman and Rabbi Amnon Shor in the race for the newly drawn 14th District. That update shows 306 of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Band Showcase spectacular fills Hanford's Neighbor Bowl

Normally the scene of high school football, Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl was instead filled with sounds of marching bands and the scenes of color guard groups with flags and lavish backdrops on Wednesday evening during the high school Band Showcase. The bands from all three Hanford high schools performed for...
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire

The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is the new president of Clovis Community College

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
CLOVIS, CA
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson

John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County GOP Ballot Returns Outpacing Dems. Will Trend Hold?

Rain predicted for Tuesday’s election finale could affect voter turnout, Fresno County elections chief James Kus said. “Rain or other bad weather is likely to have a damping effect on turnout (pun not intended). But Fresno County voters are a tenacious group and I expect a solid turnout tomorrow no matter the weather and the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters and our Election Workers are ready to serve the public throughout the day,” Kus said.
abc10.com

Valadao leading Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results

CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
csufresno.edu

Veterans Day celebrations start early on campus

Fresno State started celebrating Veterans Day a week early with live music, free food and a chance to win raffle prizes for staff and faculty at the Resnick Student Union’s (RSU) outdoor amphitheater on Nov. 4. The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) hosted the themed Red Friday event, which was...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Midterms 2022 local results: Todd Oto finds his way back to VUSD

TULARE COUNTY – Though election day has passed and votes are still being counted, the most recent election night reports give parents a glimpse of who will sit on the school boards. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is the largest in Tulare County, and was the most contested local...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) –  An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Athletics donations tops Day of Giving leaderboard

Day of Giving (DOG) returned to Fresno State for its sixth annual fundraiser, raising over $459,632 for various university groups. The 24-hour fundraiser invites donors throughout the United States to contribute money in support of one of the university’s eight schools and colleges, Fresno State Athletics or a campus division or program.
FRESNO, CA

