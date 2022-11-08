Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Did Candidate Messages Doom Local Funding for Veterans, Roads, Fresno State?
Three local sales tax proposals on Tuesday’s ballot, designed to support veterans, road maintenance and improvements at Fresno State, all appear to be heading for failure based on vote returns reported Tuesday. Although two of them are winning over 50% of the votes cast, they require a two-thirds majority...
sjvsun.com
Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage
Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
sjvsun.com
Clint Olivier makes return to Fresno Co. office in two-part Clovis Unified shakeup
A former Fresno City Councilman appears to be headed to the Clovis Unified School District Governing Board. Former councilman Clint Olivier leads the field of four candidates for the Area 1 seat with 38.16 percent of the vote, a large enough lead to take the seat barring a major shakeup with late arriving ballots.
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno County after winning 2nd term
The newly re-elected California Governor participated in building and planting a community garden in West Fresno.
KMJ
Students Gather, Protest New Cell Phone Policy At Bullard High School
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A group of Bullard High School students gathered Tuesday morning to protest the school’s new phone pouch policy, which is said to go live on Wednesday. According to Fresno Unified School District, the protest involved a student gathering near the school’s office around 11:30...
GV Wire
Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event
The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified board’s extremes could be headed for ouster
Fresno Unified School District could see two new trustees elected to the Board of Education, courtesy of the ousters of the extreme ends of the school board. At least one new trustee on the board, however, is certain. Retired school psychologist Susan Wittrup is wiping the field with Area 7...
Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing debuts new patriotic paint design
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- You may have noticed the skies above Fresno have become a little more colorful and patriotic recently. The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard has debuted a new paint scheme aboard one of their F-15C Eagle fighter jets (specifically Aircraft 85-113). Called the Heritage Jet 2.0, it is assigned to […]
Los Baños Enterprise
Incumbent Caballero defeating challenger Shor in 14th State Senate race
As of the latest update on the California Secretary of State’s website at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Democrat incumbent State Senator Anna Caballero was soundly defeating Republican challenger, businessman and Rabbi Amnon Shor in the race for the newly drawn 14th District. That update shows 306 of...
Hanford Sentinel
Band Showcase spectacular fills Hanford's Neighbor Bowl
Normally the scene of high school football, Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl was instead filled with sounds of marching bands and the scenes of color guard groups with flags and lavish backdrops on Wednesday evening during the high school Band Showcase. The bands from all three Hanford high schools performed for...
Central Valley tutors needed to help children in reading and math
AMPACT is looking for 15 tutors to work from January until June. Fresno and Tulare County are both on the list.
yourcentralvalley.com
The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire
The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
This is the new president of Clovis Community College
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson
John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
GV Wire
Fresno County GOP Ballot Returns Outpacing Dems. Will Trend Hold?
Rain predicted for Tuesday’s election finale could affect voter turnout, Fresno County elections chief James Kus said. “Rain or other bad weather is likely to have a damping effect on turnout (pun not intended). But Fresno County voters are a tenacious group and I expect a solid turnout tomorrow no matter the weather and the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters and our Election Workers are ready to serve the public throughout the day,” Kus said.
abc10.com
Valadao leading Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results
CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
csufresno.edu
Veterans Day celebrations start early on campus
Fresno State started celebrating Veterans Day a week early with live music, free food and a chance to win raffle prizes for staff and faculty at the Resnick Student Union’s (RSU) outdoor amphitheater on Nov. 4. The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) hosted the themed Red Friday event, which was...
thesungazette.com
Midterms 2022 local results: Todd Oto finds his way back to VUSD
TULARE COUNTY – Though election day has passed and votes are still being counted, the most recent election night reports give parents a glimpse of who will sit on the school boards. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is the largest in Tulare County, and was the most contested local...
F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
csufresno.edu
Athletics donations tops Day of Giving leaderboard
Day of Giving (DOG) returned to Fresno State for its sixth annual fundraiser, raising over $459,632 for various university groups. The 24-hour fundraiser invites donors throughout the United States to contribute money in support of one of the university’s eight schools and colleges, Fresno State Athletics or a campus division or program.
