Ames, IA

cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State to host pair of 2024 priority targets

Jan 15, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to the official during their game against the Texas Longhorns at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State men's basketball will host a pair of priority targets in the 2024...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: Lexi Donarski's 22 points help No. 8 Cyclones past Southern

Despite a night where No. 8 Iowa State shot just 24 percent from the 3-point line, Lexi Donarski kept things separated in a game that ended with a closer margin of victory than it could have been. Donarski finished the game with a 8-of-16 mark from the field, helping her...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: No. 8 Cyclones prep for 'fast' Southern team

The No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) will be in action for the second time this season on Thursday, taking on a Southern (0-1) team that is coming off of a 87-34 loss to Iowa. The Cyclones opened the season with a win over Cleveland State, but will see a different style of basketball against Southern (6:30 p.m. ESPN+).
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

CFTV: Gundy previews Iowa State

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy previews Iowa State and gives an update on Oklahoma State's injury situation during his weekly press conference. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women's basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site's full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men's basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day

Iowa State women's basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State announces 2022-23 men's basketball signing class

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday the signings of four preps to National Letters of Intent. The second signing day under Otzelberger, the class ranks as the best in school history. The Cyclones signed Omaha Biliew (6-8 | Forward | Waukee, Iowa | Waukee...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

What T.J. Otzelberger had to say about Iowa State's No. 6 recruiting class

Iowa State men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger helped his program in bringing in the sixth highest rated recruiting class in the country on Wednesday. The Cyclones are bringing in four new players to add to the roster beginning with the 2023-24 season. "This is a banner recruiting class for...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State's Paniro Johnson named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after debut

AMES, Iowa – Paniro Johnson has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The freshman went 2-0 on the weekend at 149 pounds and defeated the Wisconson's No. 2 Austin Gomez, 9-4. Gomez, last year's Big Ten Champion, tried a big move early in the match but Johnson held his own and used two third period-takedowns to secure the victory.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal

Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Bowl game breakdowns going into Week 11

Bowl season is right around the corner and if you've read my content before, you know it's one of my favorite times of the year. If there's snow on the ground and college football on TV and you get on the internet to complain about the Bahamas Bowl, I don't like you. Anyways lets get down to it.
AMES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Webster City building collapsing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Could Waukee be getting a Target?

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee currently has multiple construction projects going on, and there are indications that one of them may be a Target. Images posted on the city's website resemble what you see outside most Targets: big red spheres and a red cart corral. KCCI has reached out to...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
us1049quadcities.com

One Of America's Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
WINTERSET, IA

