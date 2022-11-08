Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host pair of 2024 priority targets
Jan 15, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to the official during their game against the Texas Longhorns at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports. Iowa State men’s basketball will host a pair of priority targets in the 2024...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Lexi Donarski’s 22 points help No. 8 Cyclones past Southern
Despite a night where No. 8 Iowa State shot just 24 percent from the 3-point line, Lexi Donarski kept things separated in a game that ended with a closer margin of victory than it could have been. Donarski finished the game with a 8-of-16 mark from the field, helping her...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: No. 8 Cyclones prep for ‘fast’ Southern team
The No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) will be in action for the second time this season on Thursday, taking on a Southern (0-1) team that is coming off of a 87-34 loss to Iowa. The Cyclones opened the season with a win over Cleveland State, but will see a different style of basketball against Southern (6:30 p.m. ESPN+).
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Gundy previews Iowa State
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy previews Iowa State and gives an update on Oklahoma State’s injury situation during his weekly press conference. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State announces 2022-23 men’s basketball signing class
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday the signings of four preps to National Letters of Intent. The second signing day under Otzelberger, the class ranks as the best in school history. The Cyclones signed Omaha Biliew (6-8 | Forward | Waukee, Iowa | Waukee...
cyclonefanatic.com
What T.J. Otzelberger had to say about Iowa State’s No. 6 recruiting class
Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger helped his program in bringing in the sixth highest rated recruiting class in the country on Wednesday. The Cyclones are bringing in four new players to add to the roster beginning with the 2023-24 season. “This is a banner recruiting class for...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State’s Paniro Johnson named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after debut
AMES, Iowa – Paniro Johnson has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The freshman went 2-0 on the weekend at 149 pounds and defeated the Wisconson’s No. 2 Austin Gomez, 9-4. Gomez, last year’s Big Ten Champion, tried a big move early in the match but Johnson held his own and used two third period-takedowns to secure the victory.
QB situation in flux as Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State
Oklahoma State will look to break a two-game slide that derailed a promising season when the Cowboys host Iowa State
Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal
Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
cyclonefanatic.com
Bowl game breakdowns going into Week 11
Bowl season is right around the corner and if you’ve read my content before, you know it’s one of my favorite times of the year. If there’s snow on the ground and college football on TV and you get on the internet to complain about the Bahamas Bowl, I don’t like you. Anyways lets get down to it.
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
KCCI.com
Could Waukee be getting a Target?
WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee currently has multiple construction projects going on, and there are indications that one of them may be a Target. Images posted on the city's website resemble what you see outside most Targets: big red spheres and a red cart corral. KCCI has reached out to...
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
us1049quadcities.com
One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
