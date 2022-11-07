ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

ALDI Christmas Advertisement has ‘X-Rated’ Twist? You Tell Us

ALDI Supermarkets have unveiled a new Christmas advertisement and I must admit, it could leave you with a rosy red glow on your cheeks that would challenge the cheeks of Santa on a cold Christmas Eve. The international grocery store chain, which has recently made inroads into the Lafayette market unveiled the advertisement in the United Kingdom and I have to admit, it's quite clever.
Grand Opening Of Merry Market In Gonzales This Weekend

Ready or not, the holidays are creeping up on us slowly but surely. That means folks everywhere are gearing up and events are starting to pop up. The folks in Gonzales are ready to kick off their festivities with the grand opening of their Merry Market. The event kicks off this weekend, November 12th and 13th, with over 200 vendor booths in attendance.
Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on...
Win Judas Priest Tickets!

Heavy metal icons and recent inductees in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Judas Priest will be rocking out the Raising Cane's Rivercenter on Friday, November 18th, 2022 and you could be Breakin the Law if you miss out on this show! As your concert authority, Classic Rock 105.1 has free tickets and wants to give you the chance to enjoy the concert for free. Just enter your information in the form below and you could be one of our winners that will be Hellbent for Leather in Baton Rouge on November 18th. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster, so if you think you can just skip this event, You've Got Another Thing Coming.
6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man

A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars. 37-year-old Hart Elsamarayi now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and sheriff's deputies say additional charges are expected in the case. According to a press release from the LPSO, Elsamarayi was paid several thousands dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. Investigators say individuals and insurance companies were affected.
