Heavy metal icons and recent inductees in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Judas Priest will be rocking out the Raising Cane's Rivercenter on Friday, November 18th, 2022 and you could be Breakin the Law if you miss out on this show! As your concert authority, Classic Rock 105.1 has free tickets and wants to give you the chance to enjoy the concert for free. Just enter your information in the form below and you could be one of our winners that will be Hellbent for Leather in Baton Rouge on November 18th. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster, so if you think you can just skip this event, You've Got Another Thing Coming.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO