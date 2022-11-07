Read full article on original website
$7 Million USDA Grant Awarded to Guidry’s Catfish & Processing Facility in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (KPEL News) - A tour given to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins in August is paying off huge dividends for a catfish processing facility in Breaux Bridge. Rep. Higgins is announcing a $7 million grant is being awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to Guidry's Catfish & Processing Inc. on the Henderson Highway.
ALDI Christmas Advertisement has ‘X-Rated’ Twist? You Tell Us
ALDI Supermarkets have unveiled a new Christmas advertisement and I must admit, it could leave you with a rosy red glow on your cheeks that would challenge the cheeks of Santa on a cold Christmas Eve. The international grocery store chain, which has recently made inroads into the Lafayette market unveiled the advertisement in the United Kingdom and I have to admit, it's quite clever.
Deer Crosses I-49 Then Runs Towards Business Near Carencro [VIDEO]
Keep your eyes open for them. A local business, Liberty Refrigeration and HVAC, got word on Thursday morning that a deer ran towards their shop. The business, which is located just off of I-49 near Carencro (near Prejean's), went to their security footage and sure enough, you can see a small deer gallop towards their shop.
How Much of Lafayette Parish Turned Out to Vote in Tuesday’s Elections?
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Just over 45 percent of Lafayette Parish voters turned out to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, down slightly from the 2018 midterm elections in 2018. Just over 72,000 voters cast a vote in the U.S. Senate race for John Kennedy, which had the most...
Whiskey & Vine Grand Opening Date Announced—See Exclusive Photos
Whiskey & Vine is Lafayette's newest premier cocktail lounge and venue located at 507 W Pinhook Rd. Whiskey & Vine will bring to Lafayette a New Orleans jazz club atmosphere that will include live blues, traditional southern cuisine and an expansive cocktail and spirit experience like no other in Acadiana.
Grand Opening Of Merry Market In Gonzales This Weekend
Ready or not, the holidays are creeping up on us slowly but surely. That means folks everywhere are gearing up and events are starting to pop up. The folks in Gonzales are ready to kick off their festivities with the grand opening of their Merry Market. The event kicks off this weekend, November 12th and 13th, with over 200 vendor booths in attendance.
A Fire Was Reported at the Evangeline Maid Bakery in Lafayette
There was a fire at the Evangeline Maid Bread Bakery according to the Lafayette Fire Department. We spoke to Lafayette Fire Department Investigator and Spokesman Alton Trahan who says there was some damage. He says a fire in an oven was reported around 5 o'clock Thursday morning. The flue of...
Largest Bet Ever Made at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
I'll admit, I don't really understand sports gambling all that much. What with all the point spreads, plus/minus odds, parlays, and the like, it can be a little overwhelming. But I do understand if you bet $1 and get $2 back, that's the goal in wagering -- to win!. It...
Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant
The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant. Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. According to a post on social media, the...
Christmas in the Park Returns to Lafayette’s Moncus Park
Moncus Park is kicking off the holiday celebration with Christmas in the Park. The three-night Christmas experience will begin on Friday, December 16, 2022, and go through Sunday, December 18, 2022. The event will feature live music by Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band Official Site, Gerald Gruenig, and...
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Evangeline Thruway Last Night
Sad news to report as a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle last night near the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash happened in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway on the Frontage Road around 6:26 pm. A preliminary investigation showed...
Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home
Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on...
We Now Know Why ‘Coach O’ Has Been Attending Ragin’ Cajuns Football Games
Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been to Lafayette several times this football season. Throughout much of the 2022 football season, we've reported that Coach O has been in Lafayette for Caujns games and we may now know why. Sure, he loves football, but he has likely been here...
6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man
A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars. 37-year-old Hart Elsamarayi now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and sheriff's deputies say additional charges are expected in the case. According to a press release from the LPSO, Elsamarayi was paid several thousands dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. Investigators say individuals and insurance companies were affected.
Lafayette Native Daniel Cormier Shares Biggest Regret of his Hall of Fame UFC Career
Lafayette's own Daniel Cormier had an incredible MMA Career that earned him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. His 22-4 MMA record and multiple championships, including both the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight championships, made him a shoe in for the UFC Hall of Fame. Now at 43,...
