ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Harry Styles postpones shows after becoming sick with flu

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niUdb_0j2J8F6m00

Singer Harry Styles says he will have to postpone more shows during his tour after becoming sick with the flu.

Over the weekend Styles released a statement that said, “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since.”

He said on Instagram, “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible. Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would.”

He currently finishing his "Love on Tour" list of shows and was scheduled to perform in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

“I’m sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight,” he said . “I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me.”

Shows scheduled for Nov. 5-7 have now been postponed until Jan. 26-29 in 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elite Daily

Apparently, You Can Call Harry Styles "Daddy”

Harry Styles loves to work a crowd, and he’s proven it at practically every concert throughout Love On Tour. But on Harryween, aka his Oct. 31 show in Los Angeles, Styles’ communication with the crowd took on a spicier edge — plus, it landed him a new, steamy nickname. At the show, Harry Styles answered to “Daddy,” and the crowd went wild, obviously.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Bizarre Reason Britney Spears Was Banned From Chateau Marmont

Hopefully, you've never been banned from a restaurant or hotel. Although it's not especially common, it can happen should you act in a way that isn't deemed appropriate. In fact, according to Upon Arriving, there are several reasons someone can be kicked out of a hotel or restaurant. These include noise complaints, excessive partying, violent behavior, drug use, smoking, property damage, and making staff uncomfortable. Of course, the last mentioned reason is somewhat subjective, as everyone has their own level of what is considered appropriate and inappropriate for public behavior and conversation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Louis Tomlinson Says Harry Styles' Success Used to Bother Him: 'I'd Be Lying If I Said It Didn't'

"But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star," the former One Direction member recently told The Telegraph Louis Tomlinson is opening up about how it felt to see Harry Styles experience extreme solo success after their days in One Direction together. "I'd be lying if I said it didn't bother me at first," the 30-year-old singer-songwriter told The Telegraph in a recent interview to promote his new album Faith in the Future, out Friday. One...
WKSS KISS 95-7

Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez

Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
In Style

Katy Perry Addressed Rumors That She's Actually a Robot

TikTok is convinced that Katy Perry, the beloved chanteuse that gave us karaoke bangers like "Firework" and "California Gurls" in addition to being the artist with the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show, ever, is not human. Instead, after what looked like a glitch in the matrix, social media became infatuated with the idea that Perry is a robot that was experiencing a malfunction. Not one to let a chance at self-promotion go to waste, Perry jumped on the trend and let everyone know that the whole thing is just a party trick that she pulls out now and again — and that if anyone wanted to see it, they could just get tickets to Play, her Las Vegas residency (which happens to have dates in 2023).
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash After Calling Taylor Swift Her "Only Friend in the Industry"

Selena Gomez gets remarkably candid in her documentary "My Mind & Me," addressing her bipolar disorder, her songwriting process, and even her relationship with Justin Bieber (in so many words). She's continued to open up even further in various interviews while promoting the documentary, which aired on Nov. 4. But one recent revelation in particular provoked ire from her fans: Gomez's assertion that Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in the entertainment industry.
E! News

K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han. The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24. The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a...
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Looks Magnificent in Magenta at the Red Carpet Premiere of Her Documentary ‘My Mind & Me’

Marvelous in magenta! Selena Gomez was a radiant sight at the premiere of her new documentary, My Mind & Me. The hitmaker, 30, stepped onto the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 2, wearing a silk number by Rodarte. The whimsical dress featured a dramatic cascading sleeve at one side and a simple spaghetti strap on the other. The reddish-purple design was finished with a wide skirt that flattered Gomez’s figure. On her feet, the “Calm Down” singer rocked a pair of sparkly mules by Paris Texas, which complemented her crystal-covered clutch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘La Mujer de Mi Hermano’s’ Barbara Mori, Christian Meier and Ricardo de Montreuil Reuniting for Culinary Drama, ‘Mistura’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexico’s Barbara Mori and Peru’s Christian Meier and helmer-scribe Ricardo de Montreuil are reuniting for culinary drama “Mistura,” some 17 years after their 2005 box office hit “La Mujer de Mi Hermano” (“My Brother’s Wife”).  Joining them are Magaly Solier, best known for her lead role in Peru’s Oscar-nominated and 2009 Berlinale Golden Bear winner, “The Milk of Sorrow.” “Mistura,” which means mixture or blend, takes place in 1960s Peru where Mori plays Norma who, after being ditched by her husband (played by Meier), must face the scorn of Lima’s elitist high society. She reinvents herself by teaming up with people from...
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy