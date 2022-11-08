ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election results still pending for Levin-Maryott race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the day after the midterm election and the plaza in front of the County Registrar of Voters Building is empty. Although all of the signs have been taken down, the work continues inside of the building where ballots will be counted. One of...
San Diego appears poised to elect city government of all Democrats

San Diego voters appeared ready to elect a city government made entirely of Democrats, after the one endorsed Republican on the city ballot came out of Tuesday's election with disappointing results. Republicans saw their best shot of taking back a seat on the city council in District 2, where incumbent...
DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES

Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
McCann's Lead Widens Over Campa-Najjar in Race for Chula Vista Mayor

The gap got a little bigger between the candidates vying for Chula Vista Mayor. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican City Councilman John McCann leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar by more than 10%. That lead was less than 7% Tuesday night. However, McCann said the race is hardly over. “No, we’re waiting...
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION

November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party

Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
Last weekend to vote ahead of Election Day on November 8th

SAN DIEGO — The first weekend of November is widely known as the last weekend to vote before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. "I wanted to vote to make sure that my voice is heard," said San Diego voter Jessica Dockstader. She is one of the 3,000 people who voted in person across 39 vote centers, according to the Registrar of Voters, Cynthia Paes.
Winning Powerball Lottery ticket with 5 numbers sold in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number,...
Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races

Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
