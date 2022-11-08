Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
With perhaps a half-million ballots left to count, final San Diego County election results may take a week
The registrar of voters office projects voter turnout of 60 percent and has counted about half of the number of ballots it expects.
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
San Diego Channel
Election results still pending for Levin-Maryott race
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the day after the midterm election and the plaza in front of the County Registrar of Voters Building is empty. Although all of the signs have been taken down, the work continues inside of the building where ballots will be counted. One of...
San Diego County voters must wait until 5 pm Thursday for election results
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 Midterm Elections. They will now have to wait nearly two days before they receive word on just who may or may not win that race. According to the San Diego Registrar of Voters, the office...
NBC San Diego
Decision 2022: San Diego County Midterm Election Races That Are ThisClose
As is the case every Election Day, there are always a series of races that won't be decided for a while; in some cases, till the last vote is counted. Sometimes they're ballot measures, sometimes they're mayoral races, sometimes it's the Electoral College. And, well, sometimes, it's Julian's Canebrake County...
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Get out and vote! Tuesday marks final day to vote in the California Statewide General Election
SAN DIEGO — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is the final day to cast your ballot in the Statewide General Election. Voters can do so at any one of 218 vote centers or 141 official ballot drop box locations around the county. All will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8,...
KPBS
San Diego appears poised to elect city government of all Democrats
San Diego voters appeared ready to elect a city government made entirely of Democrats, after the one endorsed Republican on the city ballot came out of Tuesday's election with disappointing results. Republicans saw their best shot of taking back a seat on the city council in District 2, where incumbent...
eastcountymagazine.org
ABORTION RIGHTS, CONTROL OF CONGRESS ON BALLOT AS ELECTION DAWNS IN SAN DIEGO
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Tuesday is the final day to cast your ballot in the midterm General Election. Voters can do so at any one of 218 vote centers or 141 official ballot drop box locations around San Diego County. All will be open from 7 a.m. to...
Early voters split on trash collection fee for some San Diegans
A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appeared to be splitting voters Tuesday evening.
San Diego Measure B Election Results | Change trash, recycling code & fees
SAN DIEGO — Those living in the City of San Diego voted on Measure B in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the city can amend the existing municipal code to change how they recover costs for solid waste management services. Measure B Live Election Results.
eastcountymagazine.org
DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
NBC San Diego
McCann's Lead Widens Over Campa-Najjar in Race for Chula Vista Mayor
The gap got a little bigger between the candidates vying for Chula Vista Mayor. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican City Councilman John McCann leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar by more than 10%. That lead was less than 7% Tuesday night. However, McCann said the race is hardly over. “No, we’re waiting...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
KPBS
More than 480,000 mail ballots already returned in San Diego County
More than 480,000 voters in San Diego County had already returned their mail ballots as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the county registrar's office. More than 1.9 million mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county. The registrar predicted a 60% to 65% county turnout for Tuesday's election.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista: Deceased City Attorney Candidate Holds Modest Lead in Early Returns
Simon Silva died Sep. 3 surrounded by his wife and two daughters. On the morning after Election Day, Silva was leading the race for Chula Vista City Attorney, besting his opponent, Dan Smith, by a slim 149 votes, with thousands of ballots still expected to be counted. Especially noteworthy regarding...
KPBS
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
Last weekend to vote ahead of Election Day on November 8th
SAN DIEGO — The first weekend of November is widely known as the last weekend to vote before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. "I wanted to vote to make sure that my voice is heard," said San Diego voter Jessica Dockstader. She is one of the 3,000 people who voted in person across 39 vote centers, according to the Registrar of Voters, Cynthia Paes.
Winning Powerball Lottery ticket with 5 numbers sold in El Cajon
EL CAJON, Calif. — A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number,...
Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races
Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0