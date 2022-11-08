Read full article on original website
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mike Martz Switches to Positive Outlook on Bears' Justin Fields
Mike Martz switches to positive outlook on Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz sounded unfamiliarly positive on 670 the Score this week speaking about Justin Fields. "He's just so impressive. He's just special in every way," Martz said of Fields. Huh?. Is this the...
Dan Campbell on Playing Justin Fields: ‘He's Very Dangerous'
Dan Campbell on playing Fields: 'He's very dangerous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was candid about playing against Justin Fields and the Bears this upcoming Sunday. “I feel like you’re watching a little bit of Deshaun Watson in Houston, you’re watching Lamar Jackson, Baltimore....
Justin Fields' ‘Miraculous' Plays Latest Proof Bears' Process Is Working
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Like almost everyone watching, Luke Getsy couldn't believe his eyes when Bears quarterback Justin Fields sent a seismic shock through Soldier Field with a 61-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with not that type of talk,"...
Equanimeous, Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing for More Than Pride in Bears-Lions Game
St. Brown brothers playing for more than just pride originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s nothing like a little sibling rivalry. That’s what Equanimeous St. Brown is looking forward to when the Bears take on the Lions at Soldier Field, and he gets to share the field with his brother Amon-Ra.
These 5 NFL teams have plenty of reasons to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
It’s rare that a free agent signing in November changes the NFL season, but that’s exactly what could happen in 2022. Former All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is on the market, with a number of postseason contenders lining up for his services. Here are five teams that could...
Charles Oakley: ‘Mike Does Not Want to Be Your Friend, Isiah'
Charles Oakley: 'Mike does not want to be your friend, Isiah' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-Pistons guard Isiah Thomas made note of his disapproval of "The Last Dance," a documentary focused on the Bulls and Michael Jordan. In return, Charles Oakley swooped in to discredit Thomas and protect...
White Sox to Pursue Second Base Addition After Josh Harrison Move
White Sox to pursue 2B addition after Josh Harrison move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a question for a second straight offseason. When the White Sox take the field on Opening Day, who will be playing second base?. Second base was one of the White Sox’ most...
Blackhawks' Caleb Jones Stepping Up in Brother Seth's Absence
Caleb Jones stepping up in brother Seth's absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Seth Jones was ruled out 3-4 weeks because of a right thumb injury, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said it was going to be a "committee" to replace his minutes. But one player that's stepped...
Why Chase Claypool Sees Bears Fresh Start Succeeding Where Steelers Run Failed
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool doesn't know exactly why his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers fizzled out. It's rare for a high draft pick with a successful early-career track record to be traded while on his rookie contract. But that's what happened when the Steelers sent Claypool to the...
Falcons' Jake Matthews Leaves for Birth of Child, Set to Return for TNF
Falcons' Jake Matthews leaves for birth of child, hopes to return for TNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's been a busy Thursday for Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews. With the Falcons in North Carolina for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Matthews had to...
Bears Give Inside Access to College Scouting Tour With Ryan Poles
Bears give inside look at Poles' scouting trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest episode of "1920 Football Drive" – the Bears' YouTube series – they give an inside look at life on the road of a scouting trip with general manager Ryan Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham.
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb React to Odell Beckham Jr.-Cowboys Rumors
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in...
Helmet-Less Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate Win Vs. Falcons
Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Maybe a little too amped up. After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a...
NFL Week 10 Picks Against the Spread: Cowboys Beat Packers, Titans Bounce Back
NFL Week 10 ATS picks: Cowboys beat Packers, Titans bounce back originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season features plenty of exciting matchups that will have a huge impact on the playoff races in both conferences. It's also a huge week for a couple...
Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins Sideline Argument Revealed on ‘Hard Knocks'
Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins argument revealed on 'Hard Knocks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were seen getting into an argument during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, we know what was said between the two Arizona Cardinals stars. The Cardinals are the focus of...
Why Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras Faces Winter Waiting Game
LAS VEGAS — After four days of GM meetings chatter with agents and MLB executives, perhaps the two biggest indicators of Willson Contreras’ free agent market have become clear:. The July trade market. And this one. Contreras, who is expected in the coming days to turn down Thursday’s...
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Fined for Kicking Game Ball Into Stands Vs. Celtics
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined for kicking game ball into stands originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced on Thursday. The incident occurred in the final minute of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss...
