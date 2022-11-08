ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Mike Martz Switches to Positive Outlook on Bears' Justin Fields

Mike Martz switches to positive outlook on Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz sounded unfamiliarly positive on 670 the Score this week speaking about Justin Fields. "He's just so impressive. He's just special in every way," Martz said of Fields. Huh?. Is this the...
NBC Chicago

Dan Campbell on Playing Justin Fields: ‘He's Very Dangerous'

Dan Campbell on playing Fields: 'He's very dangerous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was candid about playing against Justin Fields and the Bears this upcoming Sunday. “I feel like you’re watching a little bit of Deshaun Watson in Houston, you’re watching Lamar Jackson, Baltimore....
NBC Chicago

These 5 NFL teams have plenty of reasons to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s rare that a free agent signing in November changes the NFL season, but that’s exactly what could happen in 2022. Former All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is on the market, with a number of postseason contenders lining up for his services. Here are five teams that could...
NBC Chicago

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb React to Odell Beckham Jr.-Cowboys Rumors

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in...
NBC Chicago

Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins Sideline Argument Revealed on ‘Hard Knocks'

Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins argument revealed on 'Hard Knocks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were seen getting into an argument during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, we know what was said between the two Arizona Cardinals stars. The Cardinals are the focus of...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

