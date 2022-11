It’s a good sign for a TV show when, as Melia Kreiling says, “you get to episode four and you’re like, ‘Oh, holy crap.’” Her new project, “Mammals,” out Friday on Prime Video, is six episodes of a “wild treasure hunt” that leaves viewers hooked all the way through.More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe in "Shooter." “You just don’t see any of it coming,” Kreiling says. The half-Greek, half-American actress, 32, stars as Amandine in a cast that includes James Corden, who plays...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO