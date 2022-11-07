Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95
ATLANTA (AP) — A sloppy offensive game left the Atlanta Hawks looking for a better finish and the Philadelphia 76ers looking for better play at point guard. Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Hawks pulled away late in the third period before surviving a late scare to beat the 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Thunder Ridge's Miller headed to Dream All-American Bowl
Thunder Ridge lineman Kyle Miller was nominated and accepted into the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl taking place on Dec. 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. After rigorous review from the committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game...
Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Named Armed Forces Merit Award Recipient
Johnson has raised more than $10,000 to serve veterans, student-athletes and others in need through his foundation.
Kelli Masters overcomes critics, among few female NFL agents
Kelli Masters remembers the feeling going to her first scouting combine in 2006, seeing no other female agents in the room and wondering if the people who told her she didn't belong were right
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: First look at state semifinals
A first look at the state football semifinals. Rigby at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Comments / 0