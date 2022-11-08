Read full article on original website
unm.edu
First ever ACE Award recipients recognized as part of Compliance Week
The recipients of UNM’s Compliance, Ethics & Equal Opportunity Office’s (CEEO) first-ever ACE awards have been announced. UNM’s Compliance Week has adhered to the theme of ACE, Advancing Ethics and Compliance. In addition to a week of events between Nov. 7 and 11, the office is celebrating four honorees of the ACE awards.
unm.edu
UNM professor recruits for sleep and memory study
It will be a study they’ll hopefully never forget. UNM Professor and Psychology Clinical Neuroscience Center Director Vincent Clark is heading up new memory research in partnership with Santa Fe company NeuroGeneces, Inc. Thanks to a combined $300,000 in grants from the National Science Foundation and the Air Force,...
unm.edu
UNM celebrates grand opening of Adobe Creative Commons
UNM’s role as an Adobe Creative Campus has become even more connected to the Cloud. After nearly three years, the Adobe Creative Commons opened to student, faculty and staff imaginations on the first floor of the Zimmerman Library on Nov. 9. UNM established its partnership with Adobe in 2019,...
kunm.org
UNM students weigh in on abortion, governor's race and voting for the first time
These midterm elections saw a swell of support nationally for Democrats by younger voters. KUNM's Jeanette DeDios talked to young voters at the University of New Mexico polling station to find out what issues brought them out. She sat down with News Director Megan Kamerick. JEANETTE DEDIOS: One of the...
KOAT 7
Structure fire near University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large structure fire started near the University of New Mexico campus as smoke clouds are visible in Albuquerque. The fire is located at 1800 Lomas Blvd NE. It was a three story abandoned building. One house was damaged due to smoke. Albuquerque Fire Rescue will remain on scene throughout Monday night as they wait for the fire to burn out.
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show
Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
unm.edu
New Maxwell exhibitions feature Native American baskets
Two new exhibitions at the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology at The University of New Mexico will highlight Native North American baskets from the museum’s collection of more than 2,700 baskets from around the world. The two new temporary exhibits, Conversing with the Land: Native North American Baskets of the...
New veteran center opens permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans in Albuquerque now have a new place to find housing, jobs, and more. The nonprofit Heroes Walk Among Us opened its doors 14 years ago in Rio Rancho. They have now moved to a permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque. Shane F. D’Onofrio is the founder of Heroes Walk Among Us and is […]
CABQ considering end of ‘Zero Fare Pilot Program’
Councilors will vote on the new version of the bill at a later meeting.
Santa Fe Reporter
City of Santa Fe: Downtown Fire Under Investigation
The Santa Fe Fire Department responded yesterday afternoon—at approximately 12:40 pm—to a structure fire on Otero street near Paseo de Peralta. According to a city news release, the event was a “first alarm fire” requiring three fire engines/ladder trucks, a Rescue Engine, two medical units, battalion chiefs and a training captain. Here are some photos. Both the Santa Fe Police Department and the Fire Department’s Prevention Office are investigating the fire, the cause of which remains undetermined. The structure that burned was an unoccupied commercial building under renovation—the former McKee Office Building whose owners hope to turn into a downtown hotel. Developer and partial owner Marc Bertram tells the Santa Fe New Mexican he thinks the fire could have been started by an unhoused person camping in the building. “We have had constant problems with people, specifically in the building that caught fire, ever since we started demolition on it,” Bertram told the paper. “They will sneak in there and they’ll camp out in there…we’re in the process of sort of tearing it apart, so it’s wide open.” He said the fire could push the project back by six months. SFPD last summer arrested and charged Oryan Yazzie with arson and burglary in the same vicinity, following a fire they say he set at La Casa Sena; that case remains pending following a psychiatric evaluation of Yazzie to determine his competency to stand trial.
Outdoor spaces and zero bus fare on city council docket
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s city council is set to vote on a pair of hot ticket items Monday night. If passed, the first would require safe outdoor space operators to have a permit and set rules on running the sites. The second would end the city’s Zero Fare Bus program and create a program that […]
Downtown Albuquerque to see closures for Alvarado Square work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in Downtown Albuquerque will need to pay attention to planned closures of Silver Avenue for the next eight months. Bernalillo County is renovating Alvarado Square, which includes replacing windows to make the building more energy efficient. The county says Silver from 4th to 5th streets will be closed periodically through the […]
rrobserver.com
AG seeks missing Indigenous person last seen in RR
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing indigenous 53-year-old Harris Y. Begay, who was last heard from on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Begay was driving a 2018 Grey Chevrolet Malibu with NM License Plate: ATRS47, according to the...
Santa Fe fire shuts down roads
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
newsfromthestates.com
PNM customers continue to pay for San Juan coal plant that’s no longer operating
Power lines intersect in Albuquerque, N.M. in February 2022. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In the two months since the San Juan Generating Station shut down in New Mexico, the region’s customers have been paying the same rate for a facility that’s no longer giving them energy.
Sunport preps for renovation construction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations at the Sunport are getting underway. Airport officials say temporary walls will start going up this week around the old Tia Juanita’s Restaurant on the third floor. The plans include moving the TSA checkpoint and adding a food court in that old space. A bulk of the work on the $85 […]
golobos.com
Lobo WBB Signs Two to 2023 Class
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Head Coach Mike Bradbury and staff have signed two players to National Letters of Intent for the 2023-24 season in Paris Lauro and Gianna McManaman. In her junior year at Highland Park High School, Lauro was named the District 13 5A Offensive Player of the Year and to the TABC 5A All-Region Team after averaging 17.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game and two blocks per game. In addition, she earned academic all-district. This season, the forward was selected as a team captain.
kunm.org
Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General
Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly...
industrytoday.com
$2.5 Million Modernization at Wall Colmonoy Los Lunas
Wall Colmonoy is pleased to announce a $2.5 million modernization plan at their Alloy Products plant located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. (Los Lunas, NM) Wall Colmonoy is pleased to announce a $2.5 million modernization plan at their Alloy Products plant located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The plan aims to increase capacity, improve processes, and add new capabilities.
Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
