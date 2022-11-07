ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

21-year-old man killed in apparent assault in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was killed in an apparent assault on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at approximately 1:57 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Justifiable death ruling in fatal shooting after man attempts home invasion

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has received a justifiable death ruling concerning a fatal shooting after a man attempted a home invasion. According to the BPD, investigators presented the information gathered in the death investigation of Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man shot dead Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man dies from a gunshot wound on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on Wednesday. Officials said Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, was shot at 1:57 p.m. First responders transported Hardy to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m. Police said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man dies after being shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Avenue O on Tuesday. Authorities said Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, was found shot at 5300 Avenue O at 12:44 a.m. Thomas was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died at 2:11 a.m. from his injuries. The Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy