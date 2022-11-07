Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested in connection to homicide of Irondale teen
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide investigation of an Irondale teen that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 9:53 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested in connection to the murder of Stephen Lawrence […]
21-year-old man killed in apparent assault in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was killed in an apparent assault on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at approximately 1:57 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North […]
21-year-old identified as young man killed in Wednesday afternoon Birmingham shooting
A young man shot to death in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Montrial Tremaine Hardy. He was 21. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When...
Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van
Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
Fatal shooting of man trying to crawl through window of Birmingham home ruled justifiable
No charges will be filed in the death of a man who was fatally shot while police say he was trying to crawl through the window of a Birmingham home. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the death justifiable, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law. The ordeal began...
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in June 2022 homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022. According to the BPD, Michael Arrington was shot and killed in the 1100 Block of 40th Street Ensley. Arrington was sitting in a vehicle […]
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
UPDATE: Justifiable death ruling in fatal shooting after man attempts home invasion
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has received a justifiable death ruling concerning a fatal shooting after a man attempted a home invasion. According to the BPD, investigators presented the information gathered in the death investigation of Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s […]
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
Birmingham man shot dead Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man dies from a gunshot wound on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on Wednesday. Officials said Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, was shot at 1:57 p.m. First responders transported Hardy to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m. Police said the...
Birmingham Police asking for public’s help to find suspect in June shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the shooter in an incident that left one dead and one injured on June 6 of this year. Michael Arrington and a female passenger were shot while sitting in his white van on the 1100 block...
Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred near Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
Chevron employee arrested in connection to shooting investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Chevron employee was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:46 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Mazin Othman, 40, of Hoover, was arrested in connection to a shooting in the vicinity of 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard. “Minutes […]
Birmingham man dies after being shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Avenue O on Tuesday. Authorities said Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, was found shot at 5300 Avenue O at 12:44 a.m. Thomas was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died at 2:11 a.m. from his injuries. The Birmingham...
