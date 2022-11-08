ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Another Layden in a Purdue uniform

Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ballstatesports.com

Women’s Basketball Inks Three Recruits from Indiana for 2023-24 Season

MUNCIE, Ind. - Ball State women's basketball 11th-year head coach Brady Sallee announced the signing of three players to national letters of intent during the early signing period, which opened Nov. 9. Ashlynn Brooke (Royal Center, Ind./Pioneer High School) along with identical twins Hailey Smith (Fishers, Ind./Fishers High School) and...
FISHERS, IN
WLKY.com

Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter farmers markets in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Germantown

The end of warm weather doesn’t mean the end of farmers’ markets. Check out these winter farmers’ markets in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Sussex, Germantown and Port Washington to enjoy fresh produce and continue to support local artisans well into the cold weather. Milwaukee Winter Farmers’ Market, 5305 W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Inside Indiana Business

Equipment dealer to invest $7M+ on Logansport site

Ohio-based Redline Equipment, a Case IH farm equipment dealer with four locations in Indiana, says it will invest more than $7 million to construct a new dealership and service center in Logansport. The company acquired 17 acres in the Cass County Agribusiness Park for the larger facility. Redline entered the Indiana market in 2017, having acquired an existing dealership.
LOGANSPORT, IN
theoldmotor.com

Laughner Chrysler Plymouth Imperial Frankfort Indiana

Albert M. “Prep” Laughner began his auto sales career in 1930 or earlier in association with Russell R. Clark as Clark & Laughner Auto Sales in Frankfort, IN, according to “A Century of Progress: An Account of the Clinton County.”. Information from the Frankfort Public Library states...
FRANKFORT, IN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Clerk of Court, Sheriff Schmaling, state Sen. Wanggaard reelected without opposition

State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, handily won reelection in his strongly Republican district Tuesday, as did Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, in her strongly Democratic district. Rettinger. And, following redistricting, Waterford has a new state representative: Republican Nik Rettinger. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Clerk of Court Sam...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday’s forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow’s low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Gen Z and first-time voters in Milwaukee weigh their political options at the polls

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — A new crowd of voters is turning up in large numbers at the polls this midterm election, with big ticket items on the ballot. Heading into the 2022 midterm elections young voters are grappling with big policy changes: abortion, student loan forgiveness, immigration, among a laundry list of other items. Some of these voters are stepping into the polls for the first time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

DOJ monitors Milwaukee, Racine polling sites

MILWAUKEE – Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the midterm elections, and by Tuesday evening, election officials said voter turnout had been good. Along with the voters and poll workers, there were also federal officials on hand in Wisconsin and 23 other states to ensure polling sites were compliant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt

David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dancing Grannies prepare for first holiday parade in Racine

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are preparing for their first holiday parade of the season! The group will perform in the Racine Christmas parade on Saturday. In a video shared to Facebook Thursday evening, you can see the grannies smiling and shaking their pom poms as they get into the holiday spirit!
RACINE, WI
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
casscountyonline.com

2022 General Election Results from Cass County, Indiana

Unofficial 2022 Primary Election vote totals from Cass County, Indiana. Vote totals listed below are for Cass County only. Statewide and district totals for federal and state races are available here. Results will be posted as they come in. Includes: Early Voting (Courthouse)/Absentee Ballots, Twelve Mile Community Center, Walton Community...
CASS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy