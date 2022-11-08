Read full article on original website
Another Layden in a Purdue uniform
Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Myles Colvin, a four-star guard out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis, officially signed his national letter of intent with the Purdue basketball program on Wednesday. Colvin is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin and the younger brother of Raven Colvin,...
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead the launch of Purdue University
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Halser is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
Women’s Basketball Inks Three Recruits from Indiana for 2023-24 Season
MUNCIE, Ind. - Ball State women's basketball 11th-year head coach Brady Sallee announced the signing of three players to national letters of intent during the early signing period, which opened Nov. 9. Ashlynn Brooke (Royal Center, Ind./Pioneer High School) along with identical twins Hailey Smith (Fishers, Ind./Fishers High School) and...
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
Winter farmers markets in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Germantown
The end of warm weather doesn’t mean the end of farmers’ markets. Check out these winter farmers’ markets in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Sussex, Germantown and Port Washington to enjoy fresh produce and continue to support local artisans well into the cold weather. Milwaukee Winter Farmers’ Market, 5305 W...
André Carson defeats Angela Grabovsky and Gavin Maple in Indiana 7th Congressional District Race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat André Carson has defeated Republican Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian Gavin Maple in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 42% of the votes are reported. Carson has 65.7% of the vote. Grabovsky has 32.1%, and Maple has 2.2% of the vote.
Equipment dealer to invest $7M+ on Logansport site
Ohio-based Redline Equipment, a Case IH farm equipment dealer with four locations in Indiana, says it will invest more than $7 million to construct a new dealership and service center in Logansport. The company acquired 17 acres in the Cass County Agribusiness Park for the larger facility. Redline entered the Indiana market in 2017, having acquired an existing dealership.
'I’ve yet to find someone who thinks this is a good idea'
In a nearly full room, Mayor John Dennis stood in front of the city council urging the council to pass legislation to prevent the closure of the West Lafayette Bureau of Motor Vehicles building. “This is a horrible mistake,” he said. The city council voted to create new legislation...
Laughner Chrysler Plymouth Imperial Frankfort Indiana
Albert M. “Prep” Laughner began his auto sales career in 1930 or earlier in association with Russell R. Clark as Clark & Laughner Auto Sales in Frankfort, IN, according to “A Century of Progress: An Account of the Clinton County.”. Information from the Frankfort Public Library states...
Racine County Clerk of Court, Sheriff Schmaling, state Sen. Wanggaard reelected without opposition
State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, handily won reelection in his strongly Republican district Tuesday, as did Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, in her strongly Democratic district. Rettinger. And, following redistricting, Waterford has a new state representative: Republican Nik Rettinger. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Clerk of Court Sam...
Bryan Steil: Steil Presents Kenosha veteran with Wisconsin’s First District 2022 Veteran of the Year
BRISTOL, WI – Today, Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) presented Steve Tindall, a US Navy Vietnam War Veteran from Kenosha, with Wisconsin’s First District 2022 Veteran of the Year award. “I am honored to present Steve Tindall with the 2022 Veteran of the Year Award. Steve was nominated for...
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday’s forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow’s low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Gen Z and first-time voters in Milwaukee weigh their political options at the polls
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — A new crowd of voters is turning up in large numbers at the polls this midterm election, with big ticket items on the ballot. Heading into the 2022 midterm elections young voters are grappling with big policy changes: abortion, student loan forgiveness, immigration, among a laundry list of other items. Some of these voters are stepping into the polls for the first time.
DOJ monitors Milwaukee, Racine polling sites
MILWAUKEE – Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the midterm elections, and by Tuesday evening, election officials said voter turnout had been good. Along with the voters and poll workers, there were also federal officials on hand in Wisconsin and 23 other states to ensure polling sites were compliant.
Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt
David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
Dancing Grannies prepare for first holiday parade in Racine
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are preparing for their first holiday parade of the season! The group will perform in the Racine Christmas parade on Saturday. In a video shared to Facebook Thursday evening, you can see the grannies smiling and shaking their pom poms as they get into the holiday spirit!
Following the general election in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
2022 General Election Results from Cass County, Indiana
Unofficial 2022 Primary Election vote totals from Cass County, Indiana. Vote totals listed below are for Cass County only. Statewide and district totals for federal and state races are available here. Results will be posted as they come in. Includes: Early Voting (Courthouse)/Absentee Ballots, Twelve Mile Community Center, Walton Community...
