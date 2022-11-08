As might have been expected, four candidates running unopposed for the offices of sheriff and clerk of courts in both Jefferson and Walworth counties have won seats. In Jefferson County, residents will see the return of two Republican candidates. They are Sheriff Paul Milbrath and County Clerk of Circuit Court Cindy Hamre Incha. Vote tallies are as follow: Milbrath earned 29,896 or 76.38% of the vote. The county had 33 precincts reporting in this race. Hamre Incha earned 29,030 or 74.37% of the vote. Thirty-three precincts reported in this race.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO