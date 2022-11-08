Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bryan Steil: Steil Presents Kenosha veteran with Wisconsin’s First District 2022 Veteran of the Year
BRISTOL, WI – Today, Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) presented Steve Tindall, a US Navy Vietnam War Veteran from Kenosha, with Wisconsin’s First District 2022 Veteran of the Year award. “I am honored to present Steve Tindall with the 2022 Veteran of the Year Award. Steve was nominated for...
wlip.com
Listen: Kenosha Co. Executive Samantha Kerkman
Assembly Floor Session Tuesday September 28,2021. Photo by Joe Koshollek- Wisconsin State Legislature. Ms. Kerkman joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss the recent bonding issue, along with veterans events.
wlip.com
Kenosha County, City Remain Divided Politically
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha continue to be split politically. While the county went largely for Republicans overall, the city remained strong for Democrats who carried every race both locally and statewide. State Assembly Incumbents Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad-whose districts cover the city-both won...
Kenosha third grade teacher awarded hometown hero award
Misty Gorman recently got a surprise visit in her classroom with news that she is the annual recipient of the Modern Woodmen of America Hometown Hero Award.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County Clerk of Court, Sheriff Schmaling, state Sen. Wanggaard reelected without opposition
State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, handily won reelection in his strongly Republican district Tuesday, as did Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, in her strongly Democratic district. Rettinger. And, following redistricting, Waterford has a new state representative: Republican Nik Rettinger. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Clerk of Court Sam...
fortatkinsononline.com
Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat
Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Hodges campaign: Anna Maria Hodges elected Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court
Milwaukee, WI (November 8, 2022) – Tonight, retired Chief Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court Anna Maria Hodges was elected as the next Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court. Hodges, the Democratic nominee, will take office on January 2, 2023. The Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court is a constitutional officer responsible for clerical, record-keeping, and administrative services supporting the largest trial court system in Wisconsin.
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson, Walworth sheriff, clerk of courts unopposed candidates win seats
As might have been expected, four candidates running unopposed for the offices of sheriff and clerk of courts in both Jefferson and Walworth counties have won seats. In Jefferson County, residents will see the return of two Republican candidates. They are Sheriff Paul Milbrath and County Clerk of Circuit Court Cindy Hamre Incha. Vote tallies are as follow: Milbrath earned 29,896 or 76.38% of the vote. The county had 33 precincts reporting in this race. Hamre Incha earned 29,030 or 74.37% of the vote. Thirty-three precincts reported in this race.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Racine GOP Suspends Adam Steen’s Membership, State Party to Investigate
The Racine County GOP, in an emergency meeting, suspended the membership of Republican write-in candidate Adam Steen, the day before the Assembly election. The state Party’s chair Paul Farrow previously told WRN the party would investigate county parties’ funding of Steen’s write-in campaign against Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
wlip.com
Election Results For 11/8/2022
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP & AP)–David Zoerner will be the new sheriff in Kenosha County. He defeated Democrat James Simmons with 56% of the vote to Simmons’ 43%. In the race for Samantha Kerkman’s former Assembly seat, Kenosha County Supervisor Amanda Nedweski topped Democrat Max Winkels. Democrats Tip...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Racine votes in favor of both overturning Wisconsin’s abortion ban and legalizing marijuana
RACINE — Two non-binding referendums on the ballots for voters in the City of Racine, one for the legalization of marijuana and the other for overturning the state’s anti-abortion law, have passed. “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 “Yes” votes...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Unofficial election results for November 8, 2022 General Election in Washington County, WI
November 8, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the November 8, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Remember to refresh the page for updates. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, Jackson,...
CBS 58
Voting machine briefly breaks down at Milwaukee Spanish Immersion School
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Some voters on Milwaukee's south side were left frustrated after a voting machine briefly broke down Tuesday, Nov. 8. It happened at the Milwaukee Spanish Immersion School polling place. The machine went down around 3 p.m. and was repaired about three hours later. During the downtime,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt
David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
CBS 58
Poll workers calling election turnout presidential level
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsinites are voting in an election that could have national implications. At the James W. Pihos Cultural Center in Wauwatosa, the lines snaked around the lobby of the building, but voters said the lines wouldn't deter them. "We should turn out at every midterm, there's...
Comments / 0