Kenosha, WI

wlip.com

Listen: Kenosha Co. Executive Samantha Kerkman

Assembly Floor Session Tuesday September 28,2021. Photo by Joe Koshollek- Wisconsin State Legislature. Ms. Kerkman joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss the recent bonding issue, along with veterans events.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha County, City Remain Divided Politically

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha continue to be split politically. While the county went largely for Republicans overall, the city remained strong for Democrats who carried every race both locally and statewide. State Assembly Incumbents Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad-whose districts cover the city-both won...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Clerk of Court, Sheriff Schmaling, state Sen. Wanggaard reelected without opposition

State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, handily won reelection in his strongly Republican district Tuesday, as did Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, in her strongly Democratic district. Rettinger. And, following redistricting, Waterford has a new state representative: Republican Nik Rettinger. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Clerk of Court Sam...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat

Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Hodges campaign: Anna Maria Hodges elected Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court

Milwaukee, WI (November 8, 2022) – Tonight, retired Chief Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court Anna Maria Hodges was elected as the next Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court. Hodges, the Democratic nominee, will take office on January 2, 2023. The Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court is a constitutional officer responsible for clerical, record-keeping, and administrative services supporting the largest trial court system in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson, Walworth sheriff, clerk of courts unopposed candidates win seats

As might have been expected, four candidates running unopposed for the offices of sheriff and clerk of courts in both Jefferson and Walworth counties have won seats. In Jefferson County, residents will see the return of two Republican candidates. They are Sheriff Paul Milbrath and County Clerk of Circuit Court Cindy Hamre Incha. Vote tallies are as follow: Milbrath earned 29,896 or 76.38% of the vote. The county had 33 precincts reporting in this race. Hamre Incha earned 29,030 or 74.37% of the vote. Thirty-three precincts reported in this race.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Racine GOP Suspends Adam Steen’s Membership, State Party to Investigate

The Racine County GOP, in an emergency meeting, suspended the membership of Republican write-in candidate Adam Steen, the day before the Assembly election. The state Party’s chair Paul Farrow previously told WRN the party would investigate county parties’ funding of Steen’s write-in campaign against Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Election Results For 11/8/2022

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP & AP)–David Zoerner will be the new sheriff in Kenosha County. He defeated Democrat James Simmons with 56% of the vote to Simmons’ 43%. In the race for Samantha Kerkman’s former Assembly seat, Kenosha County Supervisor Amanda Nedweski topped Democrat Max Winkels. Democrats Tip...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt

David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Poll workers calling election turnout presidential level

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsinites are voting in an election that could have national implications. At the James W. Pihos Cultural Center in Wauwatosa, the lines snaked around the lobby of the building, but voters said the lines wouldn't deter them. "We should turn out at every midterm, there's...
WAUWATOSA, WI

