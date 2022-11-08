Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections. The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career. Mr DeSantis...
LIVE: Track the balance of power in Congress in real time on Election Night
WASHINGTON (TND) — Election Day 2022 is here, and The National Desk is keeping tabs on the key races that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. for the next two years. Bookmark this page and check back all evening long for the latest projections and developments...
Biden faces high expectations at UN climate talks
US President Joe Biden headed to UN climate talks in Egypt on Friday armed with major domestic achievements against global warming but under pressure to do more for countries reeling from natural disasters. After COP27, Biden will head to an ASEAN regional summit in Cambodia at the weekend before travelling to Indonesia for G20 talks.
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
President Joe Biden is heading to a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow
JD Vance defeats Tim Ryan in heated race to fill Rob Portman's Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican J.D. Vance has defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in a heated race to fill U.S. Sen. Rob Portman's seat in what was one of the most closely watched races in the country. The AP called the race at 11:19 p.m. Leading up to the election,...
Republicans win 3 Ohio Supreme Court races
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republicans won three Ohio Supreme Court races on Tuesday. For the first time, the justice's party affiliation was listed on the ballots. Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor did not seek re-election because of age limits. 2022 ELECTION RESULTS. Republican Sharon Kennedy will replace her. GOP...
