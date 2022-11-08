ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, Travis counties spar over potential SH 45 road project

About 40% of Hays County residents commute to Austin for work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With the Austin metro poised as one of the areas with the most growth between 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the influx of residents is only adding to the rush hour traffic; and with the majority of cities in Hays County dubbed “bedroom communities,” local leaders are searching for ways to add more infrastructure to the area to meet capacity needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

CARTS launches on-demand van service in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) launched a new on-demand transit service, CARTS Now, in Marble Falls on Nov. 7. The service provides on-demand, curb-to-curb rides that allow riders to travel quickly anywhere within the city limits. Marble Falls is now the fourth city with the service, in addition to Bastrop, Taylor and Lockhart.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KXAN

What’s next for CapMetro services in Manor, Lago Vista?

CapMetro services will continue as normal in both Manor and Lago Vista, after the majority of each cities' voters opted to stick with the transit authority and not forego services. Nearly 79% of Manor and approximately 55% of Lago Vista voters elected to stay with CapMetro.
LAGO VISTA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center

Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Austin police seeking missing man last seen in the Domain area

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area. Justin Haden was reported missing on Nov. 7. Officials said he was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. Haden...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt

AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

San Marcos, Elgin voters approve ballot measures to decriminalize marijuana within city limits

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Voters in San Marcos and Elgin have chosen to decriminalize marijuana within the city limits. Proposition A calls for the elimination of enforcement for people found in possession of 4 ounces or less of marijuana. As of right now, San Marcos police can only issue citations, not arrests, for marijuana due to a 2020 ordinance that organization Mano Amiga pushed for.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony

From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

