Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
KXAN
‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Austin woman intensifies search for missing dad
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Laurel Patterson’s favorite memories with her dad is taking him to Peru seven years ago. Seeing Macchu Picchu was on her Paull Patterson’s bucket list. “We found like, just a street festival, and he got in the middle of all the locals...
Hays, Travis counties spar over potential SH 45 road project
About 40% of Hays County residents commute to Austin for work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With the Austin metro poised as one of the areas with the most growth between 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the influx of residents is only adding to the rush hour traffic; and with the majority of cities in Hays County dubbed “bedroom communities,” local leaders are searching for ways to add more infrastructure to the area to meet capacity needs.
Travis County leaders approve $3.1 million to help low-income families with food access
Travis County commissioners on Tuesday approved $3.1 million to help low-income families get better access to healthy, fresh food.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
Veteran-owned landscaping business finds passion working on Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock lawns
Mulch: Lay down mulch to help insulate lawns and plants. (Courtesy Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping) Todd Griffin started his Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping business after serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Griffin started the business in 2014. He...
CARTS launches on-demand van service in Marble Falls
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) launched a new on-demand transit service, CARTS Now, in Marble Falls on Nov. 7. The service provides on-demand, curb-to-curb rides that allow riders to travel quickly anywhere within the city limits. Marble Falls is now the fourth city with the service, in addition to Bastrop, Taylor and Lockhart.
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
What’s next for CapMetro services in Manor, Lago Vista?
CapMetro services will continue as normal in both Manor and Lago Vista, after the majority of each cities' voters opted to stick with the transit authority and not forego services. Nearly 79% of Manor and approximately 55% of Lago Vista voters elected to stay with CapMetro.
Reservations for new community of 3D homes in Georgetown to open in 2023
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Residents of Georgetown can soon expect to see 3D-printed homes in the community of Wolf Ranch by Hillwood Communities. One of the country's top homebuilders, Lennar, is collaborating with ICON, a construction technology company, to build the largest community of 3D-printed homes. "We are very pleased...
Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center
Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
dailytrib.com
New owners of Antlers Inn and Grand Central plan upgrades, preservation
The Antlers Inn and Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland are under new ownership as of Nov. 3. Two couples from Austin began negotiations with the previous owners of both in July and finalized the purchases last week. The new owners plan changes for both but will preserve and protect the...
Austin police seeking missing man last seen in the Domain area
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area. Justin Haden was reported missing on Nov. 7. Officials said he was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. Haden...
Austin ISD apologizes to teachers over late payroll, missing stipends
Weeks into the school year, the Austin Independent School District was still trying to recover from the record-high number of teachers who quit or retired the previous year. But amid hiring nearly one thousand new teachers, the school district missed an important deadline: payroll.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
TxDOT brings 3 snowplows to Central Texas in preparation for winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) discussed winter weather preparations for the Austin area ahead of the cold season moving in on Nov. 10. Among those preparations was the addition of three snowplows that can be used in the area when severe winter weather moves through.
cbs19.tv
Ongoing drought, growing population and aging infrastructure affecting supply of water
AUSTIN, Texas — Having enough water for Austin's growing population is a huge concern. Add the ongoing drought, record-breaking heat and aging infrastructure and you can see why water managers and conservationists are worried about the future. The KVUE Defenders looked into what's being done so we don't run...
fox7austin.com
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt
AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
San Marcos voters successfully decriminalize marijuana but it's still illegal, find out why
SAN MARCOS, Texas — After amassing a petition of more than 11,000 signatures, nonprofit Mano Amiga Action was able to take a marijuana decriminalization ordinance to the San Marcos City Council. The council then voted to put the measure on the ballot and let voters decide. By the time...
KVUE
San Marcos, Elgin voters approve ballot measures to decriminalize marijuana within city limits
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Voters in San Marcos and Elgin have chosen to decriminalize marijuana within the city limits. Proposition A calls for the elimination of enforcement for people found in possession of 4 ounces or less of marijuana. As of right now, San Marcos police can only issue citations, not arrests, for marijuana due to a 2020 ordinance that organization Mano Amiga pushed for.
First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony
From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
KVUE
