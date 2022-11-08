Read full article on original website
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
westportlocal.com
Westport Firefighters “Share the Warmth” with Winter Coat Drive
Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Westport firefighters partner with Bridgeport Rescue Mission for the “Share the Warmth” coat drive. Fire Chief Kronick said, “Join us and help keep our neighbors in need warm this winter. This drive touches the lives of hundreds of men, women, and children from the area’s most distressed, local neighborhoods. While the temperatures fall, there are many families who will struggle to keep their families warm.”
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
First-Ever ‘Light the Lights Winter Festival’ Coming to Danbury Green
City Center Danbury has joined forces with the City of Danbury to create the first-ever "Light the Lights Winter Festival" on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The entire event takes place on the Danbury green which will be the home of a 40-foot holiday tree. "Light the Lights" is a free...
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'
A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
Adults-Only Camp in Connecticut Is the Perfect Spot to Unleash Our Inner Child
We might have to book this next summer.
newcanaanite.com
There’s One Place Like Home: Chef Luis
Over the past decade, give or take a couple of rounds of musical chairs on the New Canaan dining scene, Chef Luis has created a restaurant that’s more than the sum of its parts. It’s a game-day go-to, a fixture on the local shortlist for lunches with friends and date nights, and a dog-friendly outdoor patio in warm weather. Just don’t call it Mexican. Owner & head chef Luis Lopez will always crank out a dependable list of greatest Tex-Mex hits, like perfectly-turned pork shoulder Al Pastor and skirt steak fajitas. His La Americana Burger is decidedly one of the town’s very best. But his reimagined menu, which debuted last week, draws inspiration from farther afield. Most importantly, the vibe remains as easygoing and welcoming as home itself.
Fairfield Mirror
Dear Brooke: Tips Learned Living At Fairfield
“Dear Brooke, what are some general tips you’ve learned while living at Fairfield?”. As I am slowly leaving behind my halfway point as a Fairfield college student, I’ve learned a lot in the past two and a half years. And while there are many things I wish someone told me when I was a freshman moving into my Regis bedroom, I am beyond grateful that I am at least aware of all of these things now.
Lawsuit filed over fence that separates public beach from private beach in Connecticut
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a question over a fence that goes between a public beach and a private beach in Old Lyme. Sound View Beach is a public beach and on the other side of a fence is a private beach, the Miami Beach Association. Some say the fence that is up should […]
Officials: Connecticut downgrades state drought level, but Norwalk not out of the woods yet
Officials say 18 of the state's 34 reservoir systems are still under 90% capacity, including some in the Norwalk area.
westportlocal.com
Westport’s Finest, Local Community Members Honored during Awards Ceremony
On November 4th, 2022, the Westport Police Department held their third annual officer awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding work done by officers in the year 2021. Among the recognized were civilian and Westport’s Unsung Hero, Tucker Peters, for saving his friend from drowning after their boat tipped over this past summer and Jose Rodriguez who helped a woman climb to safety after falling onto the train tracks during peak train hours.
Stratford Woman Wins $50K In CT State Lottery
Connecticut Lottery announced five new Powerball winners who claimed $50,000 prizes. CT Lottery announced the winners between Monday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 9. The lottery said the following individuals claimed $50,000 prizes:. Dana Pniewski, of Stratford, who won a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Stratford Cigar &...
newcanaanite.com
Retail Butcher Shop Planned for Downtown New Canaan
A new butcher shop is planned for a vacant commercial space on Burtis Avenue. A $40,000 interior fit-out is planned for 12 Burtis Ave., future home of a single-room retail butcher shop, according to a permit application filed Tuesday with the New Canaan Building Department. The space, located at the...
'Everybody is a little shocked.' Yorktown Heights restaurant owner stunned after vehicle crashes into store
Surveillance video shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through the restaurant.
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
New Haven alders endorse replacing Columbus statue with Italian-American monument
The board recommended replacing the statue of Christopher Columbus torn down in June 2020 with a monument to Italian-American heritage.
sheltonherald.com
New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley
SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
milfordmirror.com
Here are the 2022 Stamford-area midterm election results
Election results for Stamford-area races are starting to come in, and Stamford voters have several key state House and state Senate races on their ballots this midterm election. Additionally, statewide candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate are on Stamford voter's ballots to be decided. Issues like abortion, inflation and crime in the state were widely-discussed topics leading up to Election Day.
cityofwesthaven.com
Castro Oasis opens high-end car wash on Prindle Road
WEST HAVEN, Nov. 8, 2022 — (Pictured): Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with brothers Jonnathan Castro, left, and Luis Castro, the owners of Castro Oasis, to celebrate the high-end car wash’s grand opening at 80 Prindle Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Marking the event are, from...
