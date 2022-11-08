CWU honoring veterans this week

ELLENSBURG - The Central Washington University Veterans Center is hosting a series of events all week in honor of Veterans Day.

“It’s a great chance for our servicemen and women to get out there and feel recognized,” said Veterans Center Director Ruben Cardenas in a CWU press release. “That’s what RED Week is all about.”

The annual Remember Everyone Deployed Week will feature an inaugural Veterans Brunch at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the SURC. A Vet Corps Navigator will also be on hand to talk about the many veteran resources available on campus, the release states.

The schedule of events continues Thursday with the Marine Corps birthday party at 3 p.m. in Bouillon Hall, room 214. The traditional cake-cutting ceremony features the oldest Marine cutting the cake and the youngest Marine receiving the first piece of cake.

The release states the CWU campus will be closed Nov. 11, but members of the campus community are encouraged to join other local veterans for the annual parade in downtown Ellensburg, starting at the police station at 11 a.m.

In addition to the formal events planned, the release states, the Veterans Center will be teaming up with Ellensburg Brewing off-campus to brew a special veterans IPA.

“That is going to be a fun community event that will help us honor our veterans in a unique way,” Cardenas said, adding that the beer will be released later this month.

For more information about RED Week, call 509-963-3028 or email va@cwu.edu.