ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Gun found in student’s backpack at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security was heightened at a Jefferson County Public School on Wednesday afternoon after a student was found with a gun in their backpack. According to a letter sent to families from Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas, staff received a report on Wednesday afternoon that a student may have a gun in their possession.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Longtime high school basketball coach Stan Hardin dies at 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame basketball coach has died. Stan Hardin died on Wednesday at the age of 84. He had lung cancer. Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Snow Team prepares for a busy winter season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter is just around the corner, but the city is ready for what may come. Specifically, the Louisville Metro Snow Team is gearing up for the cold weather season. Several area organizations joined Mayor Greg Fischer Thursday to layout Louisville’s winter preparedness plan. With close...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Report: Louisville '23 Commits Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr. Sign Letters of Intent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's two verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 are now officially in the fold. La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr. each signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of the week-long 2022 Early Signing Period, according to Rivals' Travis Graf.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL students react to viral video of racist attack at UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students are speaking out after the racist viral video of University of Kentucky freshman Kylah Spring being assaulted by student Sophia Rosing. UK said students of color make up 16% of their undergrad classes. UofL’s campus is more diverse with 30.3% undergrads of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

BRL: Interview With Former Louisville WR Doug Beaumont

Doug Beaumont, a native of Louisville, played high school football for Louisville Male High School. Coming out of high school, he was given a three-star rating by 247 Sports. He received offers from both the major programs in the state of Kentucky, the Cardinals and the Wildcats, but ended up choosing Louisville over Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 new faces to join New Albany Floyd County School Board

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Incumbent and president Elaine Murphy will no longer have a seat on the New Albany Floyd County School Board after Tuesday's general election, a major change those on the board said will make meetings look and feel a lot different. Four seats were on the...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
LouisvilleReport

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0,0-0 ACC) - Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. - Last Meeting: Louisville won 76-64 on Dec. 10, 2006 (Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike James (6-5, 215, R-Fr.) F...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Park DuValle Community Health Center hosts ribbon cutting at new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Park DuValle Community Health Center hosted a ribbon cutting at their new location Thursday. According to the release, the new health center will be located on Old Bardstown Road. Upon opening, the 11,000 square foot clinic will be expanding its services to include pediatrics, women’s health,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy