Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
Wave 3
Gun found in student’s backpack at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security was heightened at a Jefferson County Public School on Wednesday afternoon after a student was found with a gun in their backpack. According to a letter sent to families from Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas, staff received a report on Wednesday afternoon that a student may have a gun in their possession.
wdrb.com
Longtime high school basketball coach Stan Hardin dies at 84
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame basketball coach has died. Stan Hardin died on Wednesday at the age of 84. He had lung cancer. Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the...
Right-wing school board challengers fail in JCPS, but gain seats in other Louisville area districts
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.
leoweekly.com
Dear Future Mayor: What Several Louisville Seventh Graders Want The Next Mayor Of Louisville To Accomplish
Earlier this month, 17 seventh graders from Olmsted Academy South wrote and read letters about what they hope the next Louisville mayor can accomplish to the offices’ two leading candidates: Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg. Even though we now know that Democrat Craig Greenberg will be the...
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
State officials issue Temporary Emergency Shutdown to Louisville daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from previous reporting on Vanguard Academy. State officials have temporarily shut down a Norton Commons daycare amidst a criminal investigation into one of its employees. In a letter sent to parents, The Vanguard Academy Director Madison Snyder said the State...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams are officially Cards
Louisville basketball starts off the Kenny Payne era by signing two four-star wings in the Class of 2023. Wednesday marked the start of Early Signing Period for college hoops, and Louisville basketball has officially locked up the first two signees of the Kenny Payne era. According to Travis Graf of...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Snow Team prepares for a busy winter season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter is just around the corner, but the city is ready for what may come. Specifically, the Louisville Metro Snow Team is gearing up for the cold weather season. Several area organizations joined Mayor Greg Fischer Thursday to layout Louisville’s winter preparedness plan. With close...
Report: Louisville '23 Commits Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr. Sign Letters of Intent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's two verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 are now officially in the fold. La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr. each signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of the week-long 2022 Early Signing Period, according to Rivals' Travis Graf.
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
Wave 3
UofL students react to viral video of racist attack at UK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students are speaking out after the racist viral video of University of Kentucky freshman Kylah Spring being assaulted by student Sophia Rosing. UK said students of color make up 16% of their undergrad classes. UofL’s campus is more diverse with 30.3% undergrads of...
BRL: Interview With Former Louisville WR Doug Beaumont
Doug Beaumont, a native of Louisville, played high school football for Louisville Male High School. Coming out of high school, he was given a three-star rating by 247 Sports. He received offers from both the major programs in the state of Kentucky, the Cardinals and the Wildcats, but ended up choosing Louisville over Lexington.
wdrb.com
3 new faces to join New Albany Floyd County School Board
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Incumbent and president Elaine Murphy will no longer have a seat on the New Albany Floyd County School Board after Tuesday's general election, a major change those on the board said will make meetings look and feel a lot different. Four seats were on the...
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights
Bellarmine Knights (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0,0-0 ACC) - Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. - Last Meeting: Louisville won 76-64 on Dec. 10, 2006 (Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike James (6-5, 215, R-Fr.) F...
Wave 3
Park DuValle Community Health Center hosts ribbon cutting at new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Park DuValle Community Health Center hosted a ribbon cutting at their new location Thursday. According to the release, the new health center will be located on Old Bardstown Road. Upon opening, the 11,000 square foot clinic will be expanding its services to include pediatrics, women’s health,...
Democrat who survived shooting wins Louisville KY mayor race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Craig Greenberg has won the Louisville, Kentucky, mayor’s race after surviving a shooting at his campaign office months ago that bolstered his resolve to tackle gun violence. Greenberg, a 49-year-old businessman and political newcomer, defeated Republican Bill Dieruf, the mayor of a small...
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
Wave 3
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
