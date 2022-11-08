LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's two verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 are now officially in the fold. La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr. each signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of the week-long 2022 Early Signing Period, according to Rivals' Travis Graf.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO