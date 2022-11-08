ISU tops SLU, 64-62
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State rallies from a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes to beat Saint Louis, 64-62 Monday afternoon at Hulman Center.
Anna McKendree led all scorers with 19 points, while Del'Janae Williams added 15 and Chelsea Cain scored 14. Indiana State scored 31 of its 64 points in the fourth quarter.
