numberfire.com

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) ruled out on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro will sit out on Thursday night after Miami's guard suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes versus a Hornets' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley (knee) questionable on Friday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Knicks. Bagley's Friday...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski will make the start at the four after Kenrich Williams was sent to the bench. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Pokusevski to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 8.3 points, 6.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Portland's Keon Johnson (hip) out on Thursday night

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson will miss his third straight game with a left hip pointer. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. In...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pistons' Cade Cunningham (shin) questionable on Friday

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham (shin) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Cunningham is dealing with a shin injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against the Knicks. Cunningham's Friday...
DETROIT, MI

