numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) ruled out on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro will sit out on Thursday night after Miami's guard suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes versus a Hornets' team ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Kendrick Nunn to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley will make his return after the veteran was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 25.9 expected minutes, our models project Beverley to score 23.2 FanDuel points. Beverley's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (foot) active and starting on Wednesday, Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James is available after the Lakers' superstar missed one contest with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project James to score 46.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley (knee) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Knicks. Bagley's Friday...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
numberfire.com
Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Vanderbilt's status is currently in the air after Utah's big man missed two games with a groin injury. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 14th in defensive rating, Malik Beasley could see more minutes if Vanderbilt remains inactive.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski will make the start at the four after Kenrich Williams was sent to the bench. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Pokusevski to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 8.3 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Portland's Keon Johnson (hip) out on Thursday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson will miss his third straight game with a left hip pointer. Expect Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. In...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cade Cunningham (shin) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham (shin) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Cunningham is dealing with a shin injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against the Knicks. Cunningham's Friday...
