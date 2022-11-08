Read full article on original website
Related
Pat Sajak Says 'I'm Through' After Vanna White Makes On-Air Confession
Vanna White revealed a personal detail that didn't bode well with Pat Sajak.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’
A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp Struts Through Forest At Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show
Johnny Depp's clearly moved on from walking the plank ... he's now strutting his stuff at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. J.D. looked swag walking through a fake forest with dancers in tow -- gussied up in Rihanna's men's collection. The actor hit the runway to Outkast's "So Fresh,...
TMZ.com
Shakira Moving To Miami With Kids After Custody Agreement With Ex Gerard Piqué
Shakira and her sons are packing up and heading to Miami -- after she and her longtime BF turned ex Gerard Piqué have reached a new custody agreement. In a joint statement to TMZ, the former couple says, "We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber Performing at Takeoff's Memorial
Justin Bieber is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ has learned. Sources familiar with the situation tell us JB is set to hit the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Unclear how long his set will be or what exactly he might be performing ... but we do know he'll be there and mic'd up to sing.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
TMZ.com
Kendall Jenner Settles 818 Tequila Lawsuit with Tequila 512
Kendall Jenner does not have to change her area code in hawking her tequila brand, because she's just settled the lawsuit that had her booze on the rocks. Kendall's company was sued by the owners of Tequila 512 ... ICYMI, 512 is the area code for Austin, TX. Kendall's spirits are called 818 Tequila, a nod to the San Fernando Valley where her fam put down roots.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Talented Tween Turned Into!
Before this creative guy turned into a popular YouTuber and an influential makeup artist, he was just throwing on his furriest beanie, trying to stay warm and doing makeup in Bethlehem, NY. Aside from stacking up millions of views on his YouTube channel, this talented guy hosted, helped write and...
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter Working On Sitcom Before Death, Director Moving Forward In Honor
Aaron Carter was working on a sitcom before he passed away ... and we're told the production is going to honor him by moving forward, dedicating the project to his memory. Brian Farmer, writer and director of "Group," tells TMZ ... Aaron and co. wrapped on the pilot episode of the show a month ago -- and he's since gotten a blessing from Aaron's camp to complete the project and dedicate it to him.
TMZ.com
Radio Guy Poops His Pants On-Air, 'I Just Went In My Pants'
Get a load of this -- a sports radio producer literally couldn't keep his crap together after hearing a joke live on the air ... 'cause he laughed so hard, he pooped his pants!!. Here's the deal -- CBS Sports Radio contributor Shaun Morash was, ironically enough, reacting to a...
TMZ.com
Doja Cat Curses Out Elon Musk Over Twitter Glitch, Gets Response
11:15 AM PT -- Elon Musk responded to Doja Cat, telling her she should be able to change her name now. Elon Musk's Twitter regime is royally pissing off Doja Cat and she's not afraid to curse him out for it ... even though she's also asking for his help.
TMZ.com
Drake, 21 Savage Sued by Vogue Over Fake Magazine Cover Promotions
8:34 AM PT -- A source close to Drake tells us his team is both surprised and confused by the lawsuit as so many other organizations -- including Howard Stern and NPR's Tiny Desk series -- all gladly jumped on board and had fun with it. We reached out to...
TMZ.com
French Montana Celebrates 38th Birthday with Star-Studded Party
French Montana's birthday checklist is complete -- celeb guests, fancy mansion party and exotic animals chillin' with said celebs ... check, check and check!!!. The rapper rang in his 38th at his Hidden Hills mansion Wednesday night, surrounded by Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy and Swizz Beatz. Tiffany Haddish...
TMZ.com
Snoop Dogg Joins Storied List Of Famous Rapper Biopics
Snoop Dogg's life story will soon be everybody's entertainment on the big screen!!!. Tha Doggfather announced Wednesday his biopic would mark the 1st production for his newly-minted Death Row Films with famed director Allen Hughes of Hughes Brothers' fame set to direct. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" co-writer Joe Cole will...
TMZ.com
'The Challenge' Star C.T. Tamburello Files For Divorce
C.T. Tamburello, one of the longest-running competitors on MTV's "The Challenge," is pulling the plug on his marriage. C.T. beelined it to a Florida courthouse Monday and filed for divorce from Lilianet "Lili" Solares after more than 4 years of marriage. It's unclear what led to the split ... but...
Comments / 0