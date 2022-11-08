ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp Struts Through Forest At Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

Johnny Depp's clearly moved on from walking the plank ... he's now strutting his stuff at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. J.D. looked swag walking through a fake forest with dancers in tow -- gussied up in Rihanna's men's collection. The actor hit the runway to Outkast's "So Fresh,...
TMZ.com

Shakira Moving To Miami With Kids After Custody Agreement With Ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira and her sons are packing up and heading to Miami -- after she and her longtime BF turned ex Gerard Piqué have reached a new custody agreement. In a joint statement to TMZ, the former couple says, "We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

Justin Bieber Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

Justin Bieber is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ has learned. Sources familiar with the situation tell us JB is set to hit the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Unclear how long his set will be or what exactly he might be performing ... but we do know he'll be there and mic'd up to sing.
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!

A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
TMZ.com

Kendall Jenner Settles 818 Tequila Lawsuit with Tequila 512

Kendall Jenner does not have to change her area code in hawking her tequila brand, because she's just settled the lawsuit that had her booze on the rocks. Kendall's company was sued by the owners of Tequila 512 ... ICYMI, 512 is the area code for Austin, TX. Kendall's spirits are called 818 Tequila, a nod to the San Fernando Valley where her fam put down roots.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Talented Tween Turned Into!

Before this creative guy turned into a popular YouTuber and an influential makeup artist, he was just throwing on his furriest beanie, trying to stay warm and doing makeup in Bethlehem, NY. Aside from stacking up millions of views on his YouTube channel, this talented guy hosted, helped write and...
BETHLEHEM, NY
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Working On Sitcom Before Death, Director Moving Forward In Honor

Aaron Carter was working on a sitcom before he passed away ... and we're told the production is going to honor him by moving forward, dedicating the project to his memory. Brian Farmer, writer and director of "Group," tells TMZ ... Aaron and co. wrapped on the pilot episode of the show a month ago -- and he's since gotten a blessing from Aaron's camp to complete the project and dedicate it to him.
TMZ.com

Radio Guy Poops His Pants On-Air, 'I Just Went In My Pants'

Get a load of this -- a sports radio producer literally couldn't keep his crap together after hearing a joke live on the air ... 'cause he laughed so hard, he pooped his pants!!. Here's the deal -- CBS Sports Radio contributor Shaun Morash was, ironically enough, reacting to a...
TMZ.com

Doja Cat Curses Out Elon Musk Over Twitter Glitch, Gets Response

11:15 AM PT -- Elon Musk responded to Doja Cat, telling her she should be able to change her name now. Elon Musk's Twitter regime is royally pissing off Doja Cat and she's not afraid to curse him out for it ... even though she's also asking for his help.
TMZ.com

Drake, 21 Savage Sued by Vogue Over Fake Magazine Cover Promotions

8:34 AM PT -- A source close to Drake tells us his team is both surprised and confused by the lawsuit as so many other organizations -- including Howard Stern and NPR's Tiny Desk series -- all gladly jumped on board and had fun with it. We reached out to...
TMZ.com

French Montana Celebrates 38th Birthday with Star-Studded Party

French Montana's birthday checklist is complete -- celeb guests, fancy mansion party and exotic animals chillin' with said celebs ... check, check and check!!!. The rapper rang in his 38th at his Hidden Hills mansion Wednesday night, surrounded by Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy and Swizz Beatz. Tiffany Haddish...
MONTANA STATE
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg Joins Storied List Of Famous Rapper Biopics

Snoop Dogg's life story will soon be everybody's entertainment on the big screen!!!. Tha Doggfather announced Wednesday his biopic would mark the 1st production for his newly-minted Death Row Films with famed director Allen Hughes of Hughes Brothers' fame set to direct. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" co-writer Joe Cole will...
TMZ.com

'The Challenge' Star C.T. Tamburello Files For Divorce

C.T. Tamburello, one of the longest-running competitors on MTV's "The Challenge," is pulling the plug on his marriage. C.T. beelined it to a Florida courthouse Monday and filed for divorce from Lilianet "Lili" Solares after more than 4 years of marriage. It's unclear what led to the split ... but...
FLORIDA STATE

