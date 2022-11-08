Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
numberfire.com
Josh Allen (elbow) absent again Thursday for Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) did not practice on Thursday during the portion open to the media. The Bills said they are considering Allen day-to-day, but it's looking increasingly likely that Case Keenum will be the team's starter in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. That would be a sharp downgrade for Stefon Diggs and the entire Bills' offense.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro's status is currently in the air after Miami's guard suffered a recent ankle sprain. Expect Max Strus to see more minutes against a Hornets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating if Herro is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) to return Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) said he will play on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. James, who is listed as probable, sat out Monday's contest due to lingering foot soreness. He said Wednesday that he's not going to miss an extended period of time and that James' status for back-to-backs will be determined by how he's feeling. Wenyen Gabriel will likely move back to the Lakers' bench on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday, Justise Winslow to start
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant will sit out in Charlotte with a left ankle sprain. Expect Justise Winslow to play an increased role versus a Hornets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) active and starting for Trail Blazers on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is starting in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Winslow will play on Thursday despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hardaway has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 22.1 minutes against the Magic. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes 10.8 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Josh Reynolds (back) DNP in Detroit's Thursday practice
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) did not practice on Thursday. Reynolds' Week 10 status is currently in limbo after Detroit's wideout missed his second straight practice. Expect Kalif Raymond to see more work versus a Chicago Bears' defense allowing 25.0 FanDuel points per game to wide outs if Reynolds is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Cameron Payne for Chris Paul (shin) on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Payne will take over the point guard position after Chris Paul was held out with a shin injury. In 30.3 minutes, numberFire's models project Payne to score 32.4 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 14.0 points, 4.1...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley (knee) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Knicks. Bagley's Friday...
