Rancho Santa Fe, CA

RSF Education Foundation hosts annual Cap & Gown Reception

 3 days ago

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Cap & Gown Reception Nov. 5 at the home of Daria and Hafez Azadeh in Rancho Santa Fe. The event recognizes Rancho Santa Fe School District parents who make a philanthropic contribution per child at the Cap & Gown level or higher and is underwritten by the Education Foundation’s Community Partners.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 9% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The annual grant helps fund the district’s small class sizes, individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation, email chair@rsfef.org . The evening was underwritten by the Foundation’s Community Partners.

Photos by Jon Clark

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
