MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It may take a bit for a child to get used to someone else taking care of them, even if it is a friend or family member. However, there’s a good chance they’re ready for a babysitter if they’re able to go to someone else without a meltdown. They may even find they are excited to meet their new babysitter. Sandy Bromley, a Red Cross Instructor. joined Kelsey and Lisa to learn more about what parents should look for when trying to hire a new friendly face to watch the kiddo(s)!

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO