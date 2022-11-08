Read full article on original website
POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
Sheriff race winners react to election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
Mayor of Good Thunder charged with embezzlement and theft
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) -On October 19, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants, looking for documents. The state auditor’s office received a tip of on alleged financial conflicts of interest by the mayor of Good Thunder. “There were some concerns that had come to...
Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program. The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state. Greater Mankato Growth is...
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
Blue Earth County one of last counties to report election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Blue Earth County was one of the state’s last counties to report election results Tuesday. The county released results around midnight, hours after other counties had already began reporting. Election officials said that the delay was due in part to the county’s election results policy, where...
Voters line up to go to the polls in the midterm elections
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Since 7 AM voters have been lining up and going to the polls to vote in the midterm election. “We need a change here in Minnesota,” Mankato resident Samantha Wendt said. “And by casting my vote I am raising my voice to make that change.”
Babysitter shopping: What to look for
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It may take a bit for a child to get used to someone else taking care of them, even if it is a friend or family member. However, there’s a good chance they’re ready for a babysitter if they’re able to go to someone else without a meltdown. They may even find they are excited to meet their new babysitter. Sandy Bromley, a Red Cross Instructor. joined Kelsey and Lisa to learn more about what parents should look for when trying to hire a new friendly face to watch the kiddo(s)!
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
Mankato West looks to defend state title
Brad Finstad beat his challenger Jeff Ettinger with just under 54% of the vote. With winning re-election, Finstad will now serve a full 2-year term in Congress. Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm election results. Updated: 13 hours ago. Here's a look at the Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm...
LIVE: Election Day voting underway
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of Americans heading to the polls this Election Day. They opened at seven o’clock this morning-- and in Mankato, the voter rush has already arrived. KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger.
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
Brad Finstad beat his challenger Jeff Ettinger with just under 54% of the vote. With winning re-election, Finstad will now serve a full 2-year term in Congress. Here's a look at the Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm election results. KEYC News Now at 6 VOD. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MNSU International students invite greater Mankato area to International Festival
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato, international freshman Mekdelawit Anteneh will be emceeing this year’s Mankato Area International Festival on Sunday, November 13. “So coming here, I was really nervous because I’m like changing countries, changing continents to be specific. It was really scary. But coming here,...
Burning ban lifted in Brown County
This is the first time the party has taken full power of the state government since 2013. Your steak might take longer to get to your plate. A nationwide shortage of labor is hitting the meat processing industry. Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota. Updated: 8 hours ago.
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Major Fraud Schemes
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and a second $4 million Medicaid fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some couples thrive by working together on a daily basis. Kelsey and Lisa found one couple that truly makes the most of their time together; so much so that they’ve even created a family business--Fort Road Studios in Lake Crystal--where each person has their niche!
Southern Minnesota News
Wersal will be Blue Earth County’s new sheriff
Jeff Wersal will be the new sheriff in Blue Earth County. Wersal won Blue Earth County’s first sheriff’s contest since 1994 with 51.8% of the vote compared to 47.8% for his opponent Paul Barta. Wersal is currently a Lt with the sheriff’s department and the commander of the...
